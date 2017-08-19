News By Tag
American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Expands to New Location in Oceanside
"We're excited about our new Oceanside office location. We've been in North County for over 15 years, and it was time to keep up with the increasing service requests in Oceanside." says owner Jessie Quinonez, " With this expansion our staff will be better able to serve our Oceanside customers more efficiently."
"Oceanside is a great place to do business in and our staff loves the community," shares co-owner Diana Quinonez, "That's why when we decided to expand our businesses, there was no question that Oceanside would be our first choice."
Future plans for this fast growing service company include adding a Temecula location within the near future, to better serve south Riverside county and the surrounding areas.
In addition to serving customers, American Plumbing HVAC is committed to serving the community. The company has a long history of lending a helping hand. Year round support goes to the ENF (Emilio Nares Foundation: http://enfhope.org/
About American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning
American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning has served North San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County since 2001. Providing exceptional plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services and repairs, including emergency after-hour services. We know the importance of having essential home systems that are effective and reliable, and we're here to provide friendly and dependable service for our family, neighbors, employees and surrounding communities.
We are family owned and operated, have current C36 plumbing and C20 HVAC state licenses and are proud members of these quality organizations:
Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating for over 13 years
Oceanside Chamber Of Commerce
Institute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries, Inc.
NATE-certified technicians
League of California Homeowners
American Water Works Association
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
AAA Approved Repair
Carrier Authorized Dealer
HERO Program Registered Contractor
To learn why customers rate our Certified Technicians and Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning services as highly as they do, visit: http://americanplumbinghvac.com for more information.
Media Contact
Media Contact: Lisa Frost
760-754-8012
***@gmail.com
