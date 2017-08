American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning Expands to New Location in Oceanside

APHAC LOGO

Media Contact

Media Contact: Lisa Frost

760-754-8012

Media Contact: Lisa Frost
760-754-8012

-- American Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, a top rated residential and commercial HVAC and Plumbing company, has expanded operations to a new location at 2003 S. El Camino Real #125, Oceanside CA 92054, to better support recent business growth in the Oceanside community."We're excited about our new Oceanside office location. We've been in North County for over 15 years, and it was time to keep up with the increasing service requests in Oceanside." says owner Jessie Quinonez, " With this expansion our staff will be better able to serve our Oceanside customers more efficiently.""Oceanside is a great place to do business in and our staff loves the community," shares co-owner Diana Quinonez, "That's why when we decided to expand our businesses, there was no question that Oceanside would be our first choice."Future plans for this fast growing service company include adding a Temecula location within the near future, to better serve south Riverside county and the surrounding areas.In addition to serving customers, American Plumbing HVAC is committed to serving the community. The company has a long history of lending a helping hand. Year round support goes to the ENF (Emilio Nares Foundation: http://enfhope.org/ ) for children and their families battling cancer. Make an appointment on any Friday and mention ENF and a portion of the proceeds will be donated.About American Plumbing Heating & Air ConditioningAmerican Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning has served North San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County since 2001. Providing exceptional plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services and repairs, including emergency after-hour services. We know the importance of having essential home systems that are effective and reliable, and we're here to provide friendly and dependable service for our family, neighbors, employees and surrounding communities.We are family owned and operated, have current C36 plumbing and C20 HVAC state licenses and are proud members of these quality organizations:Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating for over 13 yearsOceanside Chamber Of CommerceInstitute of Heating and Air Conditioning Industries, Inc.NATE-certified techniciansLeague of California HomeownersAmerican Water Works AssociationU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyAAA Approved RepairCarrier Authorized DealerHERO Program Registered ContractorTo learn why customers rate our Certified Technicians and Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning services as highly as they do, visit: http://americanplumbinghvac.com for more information.