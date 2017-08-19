News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of McKinley Plaza in Buffalo, NY
Aggressive Bidding Reflects Demand for High Quality Retail Centers
"The climate for retail investing is finding its footing, and this sale provided clarity that there remains aggressive bidding for high quality, well-leased and-located shopping centers," said Whitmer, who as part of the Cushman & Wakefield team including Andrew Merin, Seth Pollack, and Kubby Tischler, worked in conjunction with Joyce MacKnight and Ben Borruso of Pyramid Brokerage Company. The price was not disclosed. "It was encouraging to see such a high level of investor interest, which was the result of confidence in the long term leasing viability of the asset as well as the positive trends in the Buffalo South submarket."
The 95,544-square-
"McKinley Plaza is located at 3670 McKinley Parkway near Exit 56 of I-90 in the Hamburg section of the Buffalo South submarket, which is the best performing submarket in the entire Buffalo-Niagara Falls trade area with an overall vacancy rate of just 4.3 percent," Pollack said. "The immediate area has become the city's primary downtown shopping hub with more than 2.3 million square feet of retail. It is directly across the street from the 847,000-square-
Based in East Rutherford, N.J., the Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes exclusively in investment sales of retail, office, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $26 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
