Southwest Airlines has refused Family Boarding to a gay Family
This is the second time this week Southwest Airlines has refused Family Boarding to a gay Family.
Jacob stated "At first I did not realize why our family was being told we were not a family. It was bigotry. I am so heartbroken for my children to have suffered that. It was a horrible experience for them, that's not the world I want them to grow up in". When asked how he feels about Southwest Airline's treatment of his family, David replied, " I'm really just sad that we as a society are still so hurtful to one another and I am even more distressed over the humiliation and fear my children endured". This most recent incident reflects a pervasive discriminatory attitude within the Southwest Airlines Company, not just one isolated incident. The family has retained Sarah Mourer, of The Berman Law Group and intends to pursue this matter. Ms. Mourer can be contacted at (305) 401-8663 (tel:(305)%20401-
