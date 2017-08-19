 
Southwest Airlines has refused Family Boarding to a gay Family

This is the second time this week Southwest Airlines has refused Family Boarding to a gay Family.
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In an yet another appalling demonstration of discrimination by Southwest Airlines against gay families, Southwest Airlines denied Family Boarding to a family of four traveling with their two frightened children because their parents are gay.  This is the second time this week Southwest Airlines has refused Family Boarding to a gay Family.  On Monday August 21, 2017, Jacob Lapp and David Forstadt were flying home from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale, FL with their two young daughters.  The children were nervous about their first time on an airplane.  Southwest Airlines advertises Family Boarding on their website for "An adult traveling with a child six years old or younger".  Accordingly, Jacob and David along with their two 6-year old children approached the Southwest gate when the attendant announced that families may board.   To their shock, the Southwest Airlines attendant refused to allow the family to board the plane, stating"No, not you GUYS, this category is for a reason!"

         Jacob stated  "At first I did not realize why our family was being told we were not a family.  It was bigotry.  I am so heartbroken for my children to have suffered that.  It was a horrible experience for them, that's not the world I want them to grow up in".   When asked how he feels about Southwest Airline's treatment of his family, David replied, " I'm really just sad that we as a society are still so hurtful to one another and I am even more distressed over the humiliation and fear my children endured".   This most recent incident reflects a pervasive discriminatory attitude within the Southwest Airlines Company, not just one isolated incident.  The family has retained Sarah Mourer, of The Berman Law Group and intends to pursue this matter.   Ms. Mourer can be contacted at (305) 401-8663 (tel:(305)%20401-8663) or smourer@thebermanlawgroup.com

Contact
Sarah Anne Mourer, Esq
(561) 826-5200 x214
***@thebermanlawgroup.com
Source:The Berman Law Group
Email:***@thebermanlawgroup.com Email Verified
Click to Share