William N. Lobel Named Lawyer of the Year for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency in O

William N. Lobel Named Lawyer of the Year for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency
Lobel specializes in Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court restructurings. He represents clients in the real estate industry, including home builders, commercial real estate developers and sub-prime lenders. Lobel has also successfully applied his legal expertise in representation of gaming casinos, fast food and casual dining restaurant chains. He also has experience in the fields of hospitality, technology, healthcare and news and entertainment sectors. Lobel is also a Fellow of The American College of Bankruptcy an honorary public service association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals who are invited to join based on a proven record of the highest standards of professionalism plus service to the profession and their communities.
In addition to Mr. Lobel's recognition, two Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP partners were selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers® 2018:
· Jeffrey I. Golden: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights – Insolvency and Reorganization Law
· Alan J. Friedman: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights – Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is also named a Tier 1 firm in Orange County for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization by Best Lawyers® 2017.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review evaluation. Over 83,000 leading attorneys globally are eligible to vote, and we have received more than 13 million votes to date on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 7.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in almost 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly-specialized boutique.
More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/
