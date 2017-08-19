News By Tag
Income Property Organization Brokers Cottages of East Lansing to Meet Student Housing Demand
Located less than two miles from the campus of Michigan State University and opening for the 2017/18 academic year, The Cottages of East Lansing is comprised of a clubhouse and 15 cottage-style residence buildings. Each residence building contains four units with each residential unit about 1,673 square feet in size.
A Confidential Offering Memorandum is available which features a drone video flyover of the property by contacting IPO.
"This project appeals to established students seeking affordable shared housing with peers. Rents are projected to be competitively priced on a per bed basis," said Greg Coulter, IPO Managing Member. The project is located along the CATA bus route and 20 units will be rented fully furnished, he added.
Income Property Organization in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. offers customized brokerage services that are designed to meet the specific needs of a wide range of clients -- private owners as well as institutional investors -- who want to buy or sell income property. To learn more or inquire about multifamily investment opportunities, visit www.incomepo.com or contact Greg Coulter at greg@incomepo.com / (248) 932-0300.
