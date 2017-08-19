A boot camp style 2-day workshop based on the top12 soft skills that make or break one's success

A 2-day intensive workshop in downtown Silver Spring, MD. The workshop is designed to equip you with latest insights, processes, and tools.

-- Do you want to increase your self-awareness?Do you desire to control your emotions? Are you struggling to manage your time and energy? Is it hard for you to solve problems smartly and make tough decisions? Do you aspire to take your communication ability to the next level? Is it challenging for you to turn conflicts into opportunities?Are you leaving great stuff on the negotiation table? Do you want to lead change artfully and smoothly? Well, you need to attend the upcoming workshop on September 2 – 3, 2017 in downtown Silver Spring, MD.For your information, research conducted by Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation, and Stanford Research Center revealed,Unfortunately, many professionals, business owners, supervisors, managers, and leaders over depend on their technical expertise. They neglect to develop their soft skills proactively, and thus, they pay dire prices individually and cause havoc in their organizations. Common workplace complaints such as high turnover, conflict, and low productivity many companies experience come down to lack of certain soft skills.This 2-day boot camp style intensive workshop is based on the newly published book entitledThe top 12 soft skills that are covered in the book are industry and culture neutral. Regardless of your profession and cultural background, it equips you to take your life, career, and business to the next height. The workshop is highly interactive, dynamic, engaging, filled with small and large group discussions, and demonstrations. It's based on adult learning principles.Whether you are looking for a job that matches your qualification, start a new career, open a business, advance in your career, expand your business, or a supervisor/manager who would like to get along with diverse stakeholders and lead your team successfully, don't miss this boot camp style workshop.: 2-Day Intensive Workshop on the top 12 Soft Skills That Make or Break Your Success: Saturday, September 02 – Sunday, September 03, 2017.: 300 USD/Person (Only 20 participants per batch. First come, first served): Assegid Habtewold: assegid@successpws.com or assegidh@gmail.com: 703-895-4551Assegid Habtewold is a coach, consultant, speaker, and trainer at Success Pathways, LLC. He has over two decades of leadership experience and has been empowering leaders from diverse industries on themes that are covered in this book. He has diverse professional background: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Master's in Computer Science, and Doctor of Strategic Leadership. He frequently blogs and facilitates workshops on the 12 soft skills discussed in this book for some government agencies and major corporations.