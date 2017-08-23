News By Tag
EXCLUSIVE- New mountain bike computer to track jumps and g-forces
ShredMate- Track your jumps, g-forces and trails with this new bike computer sensor and app
TRACKS AND MEASURES YOUR JUMPS- ShredMate locates, tracks and measures your jump air time – and landing g force. By training to reduce your landing g force, ShredMate makes you a smoother rider.
TRACKS G FORCE- ShredMate detects peak g forces – tight corners, g-outs (and even the odd crash!). ShredMate displays these g forces on the map.
DETECTS ROUGH TRAILS- ShredMate automatically detects when you're riding a rough trail. ShredMate lets you view each trail separately, so that you can easily view detailed telemetry for the sections of your ride that matters the most.
EASILY SEE HOW FAST YOU RIDE, JUST LOOK AT THE MAP- ShredMate shows your route as a trace that changes colour depending on how fast you go. Red for Fast, Green for Slow.
Chris Irlam, ShredMate's founder and key developer said "Most cycle computers are designed for riding on tarmac and give the same standard speed and distance info. We wanted to make something specifically for mountain bikers and give them some interesting data too. We love going out on trails and leaving the tarmac behind, it would be great if we could map where the jumps are, record what we did on them and measure what g-forces we felt."
"A couple of years ago I was teaching myself how to jump on a mountain bike, but found no way of tracking my improvement. We decided to fix this problem by developing ShredMate. Once we added the motion sensor to track jumps, it soon became clear we could do so much more. Through careful optimization of our algorithms, ShredMate can track g-forces, detect individual trails and measure your jump landing g-force. By training to reduce your jump landing g-force, ShredMate can help improve your flow."
Chris is a keen mountain biker and experienced product designer. The other members of the ShredMate team have significant experience developing consumer sports products, such as the PoolMate swim watches.
ShredMate is launching 29th August on Kickstarter at 12:00 Midday BST (7am NY, 4am Pacific Time)
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Exclusive 24 hour earlybird offer of £50 (approx $64)
For further information and to register for news see www.shredmate.co.uk
(Suitable for Android and IOS)
Contact
Lisa Irlam, ShredMate Ltd
***@shredmate.co.uk
End
