August 2017





August 2017
Come To Pescadora and Experience the Thrill of Fishing in the Costa Rica

Pescadora, which is one of the leading private fishing charter services, is offering new fishing packages for thrilling fishing experience.
 
 
QUESPOS, Costa Rica - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- There are many places to fish in the Costa Rica and you have got so many choices. But, in order to enjoy the best of fishing in the Costa Rica then you need to enjoy the true Costa Rican adventure fishing. Pescadora is the place where you could enjoy the most sought after fishing in the Costa Rica Sea. For many years, Pescadora has been the first choice of the tourist who visits Quepos for sports fishing and the fad fishing.

Pescadora is among the best Quepos boats for fishing. There are many other private charters in the region that provide ocean fishing and the sea fishing opportunities, but nothing is much better than the Pescadora. The Pescadora fishing crew is one of the best crews in the town with many years of experience in sea fishing. Their boat is also among the modern fishing boats and well equipped with all necessary fishing gears and instruments for event full fishing.

Safety is our biggest concern

Nobody loves catching giant Costa Rican fish more than us, but we take safety very seriously. Rest assured that we always have your safety in mind at all times. Pescadora is equipped with an EPIRB, satellite phone, life raft, life jackets, first aid kits, and more to ensure that we are always prepared.

•    Murray brothers fighting chair with rocket launchers
•    Rupp triple spreader aluminum outriggers and center rigger
•    Miya Enoch electric teaser reels
•    25KW Furuno radar with 96 mile range
•    Tuna tubes
•    Indoor air conditioned salon with quick access to main deck
•    Full entertainment center including music and television
•    Galley with refrigerator, stove, and microwave

Words from the captain

"We warm heartedly welcome our entire guest to Pescadora. This is one of the best yachts in the Costa Rica that offer full-fledged fishing with some of the best fishing instructors and trainers. You can come here with your friends and family and enjoy doing fishing and partying together on board"

About Pescadora

Pescadora  is a 41-foot Ronin fishing yacht. Equipped with twin MAN 610 horsepower engines allows a combination of power and finesse that runs fast and efficient. Pescadora was built with a strong hull that allows it to stay stable in all water conditions.

For more information visit, http://www.pescadoracr.com/boat/

