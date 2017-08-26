 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Legends & Lore of the Texas Capitol

Local author Mike Cox will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Legends & Lore of the Texas Capitol
Legends & Lore of the Texas Capitol
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Legends & Lore of the Texas Capitol

From its beginning as one of the most ambitious construction projects west of the Mississippi, the imposing red granite Lone Star statehouse loomed large in Texas lore. The iconic landmark rests on a foundation of election rigging, an unsolved murder, land swaps and pre-dedication blackmail. It bore witness to the first meeting between LBJ and Lady Bird, as well as a bizarre resolution honoring the Boston Strangler. Mike Cox digs up a quarry's worth of the capitol's untold history, cataloguing everything from its ghost stories to its public art and collectible tourist kitsch.

About the Author:

An elected member of the prestigious Texas Institute of Letters, Mike Cox is the author of thirty-six non-fiction books. Over a freelance career of more than forty-five years, he also has written hundreds of articles and essays for a wide variety of national and regional publications. His bestselling work has been a two-volume, 250,000-word history of the Texas Rangers published in 2008. When not writing, he spends as much time as he can traveling, fishing, hunting and looking for new stories to tell.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

10000 Research Blvd. #158

Austin, TX 78759

When:  Saturday, August 26th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
