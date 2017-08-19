National Special Investigations Unit Helping Combat Insurance Fraud

Contact

-- The team at National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is helping insurance professionals across the country identify and combat insurance fraud.When it comes to handling an injury claim due to bodily injury, many insurance pros aren't sure how to report insurance fraud. The experts at NSIU are working one-on-one with U.S. residents to work through the ordeal that comes with insurance fraud.Statistics show that insurance fraud is the second most costly white-collar crime in America, following tax evasion, according to the NSIU team."We provide thorough, prompt investigation so that necessary actions can be taken to avoid further exposure and minimize loss," said the team at NSIU.NSIU specializes in investigative services such as surveillance catered to risk managers and insurance professionals. More information can be found at http://www.nsiu.com/National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is committed to providing premier investigative services, including insurance fraud investigation, infidelity investigation, cohabitation, civil investigations, and criminal investigations.