Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a 25 year old Chicago area Pet grooming business

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a pet grooming company in the Greater Chicago Area. The Business has been in operation for 25 years and has become a fixture in its community.The Business has a convenient location and provides complete dog and cat grooming services. Customers come from the West and Southwest Suburbs of Chicago trust the Business with their pets time and time again. There are 3 full-time groomers that have been with the Business for a number of years. This is a perfect opportunity for a pet lover to own a successful business.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business. Sun Acquisitions' John Vitale and Luis Ramirez are the primary advisors for the Business and will lead marketing efforts.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information please contact us at marketing@sunacquisitons.com or 773-243-1603.