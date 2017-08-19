News By Tag
#HANGRYHOUSEWIFE Annie Smith Joining Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc
Annie will serve as GP2C's resident Chef, volunteering as contributing author to the recipe and food section of Girl Power 2 Cure's Rett Girl Magazine, an online and hardcopy magazine publication dedicated to educating and spreading awareness to thousands around the globe impacted by Rett Syndrome.
Annie shares, "My love and passion for cooking began as a child with a white peach tree in our backyard in California. I opened up an old cookbook and found a peach pie recipe, decided to make it for my family and as they say, the rest is history!"
Girl power has been a constant of Annie's life. Having narrowly escaped and migrated to the US from Vietnam when she was 2 years old with her mom and aunt, all the way to today, Annie has demonstrated overcoming adversity, perseverance, courage and strength, including learning of her daughter's diagnosis of Rett Syndrome in 2008.
"Mikyla's diagnosis of Rett Syndrome shook us to the core. The fear, uncertainty, and anxiety we felt was overwhelming. During the barrage of doctor visits, therapy appointments, day-to-day struggles of living with Rett, I was drained, frankly I didn't have much left for myself or my family. And then one day, I decided to get back into the kitchen and I felt alive again!"
Annie has been spotted all over the television circuit on such popular food shows including The Tyra Banks Show, Food Fighters, Recipe Hunters, Cutthroat Kitchen and a new show slated to air on the FYI channel soon. A self-taught chef, Annie takes every opportunity to share her story and educate others about Rett Syndrome.
GP2C COO Roger Brooks shares, "Annie's passion for life and cooking is teaching all of us how to find that positive outlet we need to get through living with Rett Syndrome. She will be focused on bringing real-world, easy to make recipes that focus on getting the family involved, as well as bring education of how to easily make blended food recipes for our girls. Real food brings so much nutrition to all of us, especially our girls."
When asked about #hangryhousewife, Annie shares, "I was hangry, which is a lot better than being numb. I felt something driving me forward, an impetus to get me in the kitchen and find that balance of fueling my soul for myself AND my family. Cooking gives me the positive outlet I need. It's my therapy, all the while focusing my energies on cooking healthy dishes for our family, including dishes that work well for Mikyla's feeding tube."
Annie continues, "When I appeared on the Tyra Banks Show, Tyra Banks said to me, 'When you're facing an emergency, as a parent, sometimes you need put the oxygen mask on yourself first.' It seemed counterintuitive at first, but it was incredibly spot on. Being in the kitchen is my oxygen mask and I'm excited to be with an organization that helps others find THEIR oxygen masks, lifting and inspiring families to get through the multi-faceted challenges of living with Rett Syndrome."
Look for our feature introduction of Annie in the upcoming edition of the Rett Girl Magazine publishing soon and please join us in welcoming Annie to the Girl Power 2 Cure team!
About Girl Power 2 Cure
Girl Power 2 Cure, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to family support, education and awareness as well as funding research for treatments and a cure for Rett Syndrome, a devastating neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects girls.
We are committed to making Rett Syndrome the first reversible neurological disorder. We support families and volunteers in the planning and implementation of events that raise awareness and funds for Rett Syndrome research, as well as support Rett families with resources, guidance, education and awareness tools.
Our inspiration is our flower: always in bloom with hope and positive energy, ready to grow anywhere there is someone ready to join in our mission. For more information, visit us at http://www.girlpower2cure.org.
About Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disorder that almost exclusively affects females. Every 90 minutes another little girl is born "normal," only to be robbed of her ability to speak, walk, crawl, and use her hands between the ages of 1 and 3. Complications include seizures, digestive issues, loss of speech and movement and scoliosis.
Rett Syndrome is caused by a single spontaneous gene mutation that any baby girl has an equal chance of acquiring. It is considered one of the most physically disabling disorders and is as prevalent as Cystic Fibrosis, ALS and Huntington's Disease. There is no treatment, but in 2007 researchers proved in the lab that Rett Syndrome can be reversed, giving it the potential to be the first curable neurological disorder and playing a key role in understanding other neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's.
