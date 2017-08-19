 
News By Tag
* Zero Down Arizona
* Arizona Zero Down
* Arizona Zero Down Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Tan Valley
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Arizona: Buy A Home With Zero 0% Down!

ARIZONA: 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE BACK IN ARIZONA!!! You can now buy a home in Arizona with ZERO DOWN!!! 0% Down home loans available! Call or text Nicholas McConnell at 480-323-5365 to get started.
 
 
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365 WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Zero Down Arizona
Arizona Zero Down
Arizona Zero Down Home

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
San Tan Valley - Arizona - US

Subject:
Services

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- ARIZONA: 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE BACK IN ARIZONA!!! You can now buy a home in Arizona with ZERO DOWN!!! 0% Down home loans available! Call or text Nicholas McConnell at 480-323-5365 to get started.

WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM

CALL OR TEXT 480-323-5365 TO GET STARTED BUYING A HOME IN ARIZONA WITH NO MONEY DOWN! 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

It is FREE to find out if you qualify for a 0% down home loan. Give Nicholas McConnell a call or a text day or night to get started. 480-323-5365 Quit paying your landlords mortgage off, and start paying off your own mortgage. Stop throwing your money away on rent when you could be applying your hard earned money towards paying off your own home. When you pay rent, you are simply making your landlord richer and flushing your own money down the drain.

Many people that do not think they qualify do qualify for a home loan. My lender and I just got a client into his own home that made $9.75 an hour. Many of my clients' monthly mortgage payments are LESS than they are paying in rent every month. If you can buy a home with 0% down, pay less on a mortgage payment than you were in rent, and your first payment isn't due on your new home for 60 days, I would actually be saving you money on purchasing a home versus continuing to rent!

With this new loan program that just came out, I could be very well handing you the keys to your new home within 4 weeks. If you can buy a home with no money down, and pay less on a mortgage payment than you were in rent, it makes perfect sense!

When you pay rent, you are literally flushing your own money down the drain, and you are simply making your landlord richer. There is a reason your landlord goes through all of the trouble to purchase property and rent it out, it is so you can pay off his investment. You need to start applying your hard earned money towards your own investment, and your future, not your landlords.

WWW.NICHOLASMCCONNELL.COM

CALL 480-323-5365 TO GET STARTED BUYING A HOME IN ARIZONA WITH NO MONEY DOWN! 0% DOWN HOME LOANS ARE NOW AVAILABLE!

Contact
Nicholas McConnell 480-323-5365
480-323-5365
arizonamansions@gmail.com
End
Source:Realty One Group Luxury Properties
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Zero Down Arizona, Arizona Zero Down, Arizona Zero Down Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Tan Valley - Arizona - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scottsdale, AZ Realty One Group Luxury Real Estate PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share