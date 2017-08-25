 
Document Your Family Adventures With The Chance To Win A GoPro

Relaxing in the comfort of a villa is one of the best ways to spend your holiday, but can you think of any more? Tell us and get the chance to win a GoPro!
 
 
BERKHAMSTED, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The summer is slowly coming to an end and, thanks to the less than sunny British weather, you might be finding yourself reminiscing about your last foreign holiday. At Quality Villas, we think that a villa holiday provides the perfect backdrop for your family getaway; with everything that you could possibly need, from a pool to the chance to hire a private chef, everything is covered, allowing you to relax and unwind.

Whilst some peace and quiet is not guaranteed, luxury is. Your family is bound to want to stay after a retreat to a villa. Why? There are some things that villas can provide you with that hotel breaks can't. The space and privacy of a villa means that your little ones are free to run around to their heart's content, and access to your own pool means that you can soak your worries away without worrying that somebody is going to steal your sunbed!

These are just a few of our favourite reasons to book a family holiday in a villa, though and we're sure that you have a few too! To celebrate the beauty of a family villa break, Quality Villas are giving you the chance to win a GoPro Hero 5!

The GoPro Hero 5 is the latest release from GoPro and shoots in stunning 4k HD quality. The tiny camera is the perfect essential for your next family break, and you needn't worry about wet fingers touching the screen as it is fully waterproof! With one click, the camera can attach to wifi, meaning that videos can be instantly uploaded to the cloud, so no holiday snaps will be lost either. So, if this sounds like something you'd like to pack for your next trip? Here's how to win:

The "why a villa holiday is great for kids" theme of the competition is sure to get your brain thinking. In the form of a short video entry, get creative in creating a response to the theme. If you're fortunate enough to have another holiday booked before the end of the summer, why not grab your phone and record some clips of the children exploring your villa? If not, get your little ones involved and come up with a quirky response – sky is the limit with your answer!

Entries must be sent to Hayley@qualityvillas.com by September 29th, 2017, so get those creative juices flowing and send your video, that is no longer than two minutes long, as soon as possible! For more information and an example video from their sister company, Quality Cottages, have a look here (https://www.qualityvillas.com/goprovideocompetition2017)

Hayley Gerry
***@qualityvillas.com
Source:
Email:***@qualityvillas.com Email Verified
