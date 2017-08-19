 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Coming Soon - GreyHawk by GreenPointe Communities

 
 
ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- A new community is coming soon to Clay County. GreenPointe Communities has purchased approximately 188 acres, located on the westerly side of Branan Chaffee Road and south of OakLeaf Plantation Boulevard in northwest Clay County to develop GreyHawk, a master-planned, residential neighborhood offering a convenient location, resort-style amenities and 500 home sites, many with preserve and lake views.

"GreyHawk is located in one of the fastest growing areas in Northeast Florida," said GreenPointe Communities North Florida Division Manager Mike Taylor. "The community is conveniently located near employment and retail centers. Development plans include a community resort-style clubhouse, pristine lakes, recreational parks and single-family homes with innovative floor plans and the latest home designs. Construction on Phase One will be starting late September 2017. We look forward to releasing more detailed information in the near future on the builders, availability and pricing."

The amenity center will overlook a central lake and offer a clubhouse with a resort-style pool, sports courts, an event lawn and a tot lot. GreyHawk will feature an extensive sidewalk system for walking and biking, which will connect residents with their neighborhood.

The community is zoned for top-rated schools in the Clay County School District including Tynes Elementary School, OakLeaf Jr. High School and OakLeaf High School. The community offers a premier location near shopping, dining, recreation, business centers and more.

GreyHawk will feature several of Jacksonville's leading homebuilders with home designs ranging in size and style to meet the homebuyer's lifestyle. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the low $200,000s to over $400,000s. Sales are planned to begin in Summer 2018.For more information, please email gjames@greenpointellc.com.
GreenPointe Communities
