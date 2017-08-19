Transaction Announcement - Wine & Spirits Industry

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local purveyor of wine and spirits, traded to a new owner due to the support of Matt Prescott.

--Denver, Colo., United States (August 23, 2017) – Transworld Business Advisors of Denver, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local purveyor of wine and spirits, traded to a new owner due to the support of Matt Prescott."I felt lucky to have the opportunity to work on this deal." says Matt Prescott, a Business Broker with Transworld Denver. "The business is located in my neighborhood, so I really wanted to make sure it traded to someone who would continue to bring their level of service to the area! While the deal had some difficulties due to changes in Denver liquor licensing laws, ultimately we were able to button the deal up and keep it moving forward. "This business is a thriving and established wine and liquor store in the Denver Metro area. They have been in business for more than 16 years and have seen consistent year over year revenue growth. They began as a small wine shop and grew to provide a wider array of beverages to the community from wine, to beer and spirits. Located in a popular and continually developing area, this business is sure to continue on its path of success far into the future.About Transworld Business Advisors of DenverTransworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.