 
News By Tag
* Sonya D. Camarco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vero Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Sonya D. Camarco, LPL Financial, Securities Investigation

The White Law Group announces a securities fraud investigation involving former LPL Financial advisor Sonya D. Camarco based in Colorado Springs, CO.
 
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Sonya D. Camarco's FINRA BrokerCheck, on August 9, 2017, Camarco was terminated by LPL Financial for "depositing third party checks from client accounts into a bank account she controlled and accessing client funds for personal use."

This week the SEC announced an emergency court order and asset freeze (http://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com/2017/08/24/sonya-d-camarco-charged/) has been obtained preventing former LPL broker Sonya D. Camarco from further dissipating stolen client assets.

The White Law Group is investigating the liability that LPL Financial may have for failure to properly supervise Camarco.

When brokers abuse client accounts and conduct transactions that violate securities laws, the brokerage firm they are working with may be liable for investment losses. Brokerage firms that fail to monitor the business activities of their employees may be liable for investment losses due to negligent supervision for the misconduct of their employees.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.  The firm represents investors throughout the country in FINRA arbitration claims against their brokerage firm and financial advisors.

For a free consultation with a securities attorney, please call the securities attorneys of The White Law Group at 1-888-637-5510.

Contact
The White Law Group
***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
End
Source:The White Law Group
Email:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
Posted By:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Sonya D. Camarco
Industry:Legal
Location:Vero Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The White Law Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share