Sonya D. Camarco, LPL Financial, Securities Investigation
The White Law Group announces a securities fraud investigation involving former LPL Financial advisor Sonya D. Camarco based in Colorado Springs, CO.
This week the SEC announced an emergency court order and asset freeze (http://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com/
The White Law Group is investigating the liability that LPL Financial may have for failure to properly supervise Camarco.
When brokers abuse client accounts and conduct transactions that violate securities laws, the brokerage firm they are working with may be liable for investment losses. Brokerage firms that fail to monitor the business activities of their employees may be liable for investment losses due to negligent supervision for the misconduct of their employees.
The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida. The firm represents investors throughout the country in FINRA arbitration claims against their brokerage firm and financial advisors.
For a free consultation with a securities attorney, please call the securities attorneys of The White Law Group at 1-888-637-5510.
