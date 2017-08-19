News By Tag
New Book On Patent Clearance And Freedom-to-operate Studies
Austen Zuege is the editor and lead co-author of a new book on patent clearance and freedom-to-operate (FTO) studies entitled Patent Freedom to Operate Searches, Opinions, Techniques, and Studies.
Westman, Champlin & Koehler, an intellectual property law firm in Minneapolis, is pleased to announce that Austen Zuege is the editor and lead co-author of a new book on patent clearance and freedom-to-operate (FTO) studies entitled Patent Freedom to Operate Searches, Opinions, Techniques, and Studies. The book was published on August 11, 2017 by the American Bar Association (ABA), and is available through their online bookstore. This unique book covers a broad spectrum of topics related to patent FTO studies, and offers substantive discussions of applicable law from a global perspective, practical examples (including sample forms), and tips for best practices. The book will be useful for in-house counsel conducting or supervising FTO studies, private practice attorneys conducting FTO studies for clients, non-attorney patent searchers, and academics. It will also benefit business people, engineers and scientists who encounter patent issues when commercializing new products and engaging in research & development. While useful for readers new to patent FTO studies, the book includes a wealth of information on best practices to help even experienced practitioners improve their effectiveness and efficiency. Key topics addressed by the book include:
• Understanding why and when a patent FTO study will be beneficial, from legal and business perspectives
• Tips on how to initiate a patent FTO study, including how to establish the appropriate project scope
• Practical advice on how to manage complex patent FTO studies on an ongoing basis
• In-depth treatment of the mechanics of patent searching and analysis
• Identification and implementation of common risk-mitigation strategies
• Discussion of approaches to documenting patent FTO studies, and how to understand the relevant documents
• Summaries of applicable patent laws and related legal topics such as discovery privileges
The authors drew from practical experiences conducting countless patent FTO studies, insights from other practitioners, case law, data on litigation trends, and library science research.
Title: Patent Freedom to Operate Searches, Opinions, Techniques, and Studies
ISBN: 978-1-63425-
Year: 2017
List Price: $139.95
546 pages, 6" x 9" paperback
Publisher: ABA Book Publishing
To purchase:
https://shop.americanbar.org/
About the Editor:
Austen has over 13 years of experience preparing, prosecuting and litigating patents in the mechanical, electrical and electromechanical fields, including work with companies in the aerospace, automotive, computer and medical device industries. Austen is a member of the Minnesota bar, and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His patent practice is global in reach, and includes conducting and managing complex patent FTO studies and preparing opinions of counsel. Austen is also experienced in a variety of other intellectual property matters, including trademark prosecution and enforcement. He is extensively published on a range of intellectual property topics, and has presented numerous educational seminars regarding intellectual property. He has trained many young attorneys in patent searching and infringement analysis. Austen obtained his Bachelor Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from the University of Illinois College of Law.
See Austen's complete bio at: http://wck.com/
About Westman, Champlin & Koehler - www.wck.com
Brands. Innovations. Know-how. Message. These are the intangible assets of a business. The lawyers at Westman, Champlin & Koehler help their clients identify, capture, grow and protect these valuable and essential corporate assets, and are dedicated to providing high quality protection for their clients' intellectual property in a cost-effective and timely manner, as well as helping clients identify and assess competitors' intellectual property, and representing them in contentious intellectual property disputes.
