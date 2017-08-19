News By Tag
Annual Labor Day 'Bridge Walk' remains a hit with Frankenmuth residents
In fact, there's another tradition that hundreds of Frankenmuth residents and guests have come to appreciate for 31 years: The Annual Bavarian Inn Wooden Covered Bridge (Holz Brücke) Labor Day Walk, which will take place at noon, Monday, September 4.
The Bridge, originally built in 1980 and restored just two years ago, was made with timbers from Oregon and locally sourced shingles for its roof and 16-foot planks that form the roadway.
This year's event will once again begin on the east side of the 239-foot structure, which spans Cass River between the Bavarian Inn Lodge and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Walkers will then gather at the Fischer Platz outdoor café.
The Bridge Walk tradition was birthed by Al and Louise Schneider, a Frankenmuth couple whose pride for their community led them to suggest the first event, which was attended by just over a dozen walkers.
Today, Bavarian Inn President Bill Zehnder still recalls the vision of the Schneiders, who had in their minds the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk tradition.
"One day they were talking at home and thought out loud about the idea of bringing that spirit right here at home in Frankenmuth,"
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant.
About Bavarian Inn Lodge
Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants — all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®.
[Press Room:
