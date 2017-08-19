 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

2017 Vinoklet Winery Art and Wine Festival

Join us for our 19th Annual Art and Wine Festival! Celebrating our New Wines-Ice Wine and Strawberry
 
 
CINCINNATI - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Held on an old dairy farm in Colerain Township, The Vinoklet Winery, Art & Wine Festival is both sophisticated and down-home. For 19 years it has garnered the reputation for being one of the premier art and wine festivals in the state of Ohio. This annual festival attracts thousands of art connoisseurs, wine enthusiasts and music lovers to Historic Colerain Township, the 2nd largest township in the state of Ohio.

If you love great wine, fine art, and a picturesque view, this is the festival for you. Besides Award Winning Wines, this year will include two new items; Ice Wine and Strawberry. For those who are familiar, the sweet nectar known as "Ice Wine" is produced from frozen grapes that are picked and pressed in 25 degrees, producing a juice with highly concentrated flavors and natural sugars. The final product is a rare wine that has intense character and high residual sugar. The delightful, refreshing Strawberry Wine is a delicious elixir made from fresh strawberries and will leave your palette wanting more.

The Grape Stomping Competitions and Entertainment are always a huge draw with Cincinnati's Main headliner "Second Wind" on Saturday. This year we welcome back Anna & Milovan, acoustic guitarist Billy Fichlie, and Prestige Grease, a Cincinnati based blues band. There will be a "Grill-Your-Own" Dinner inside the restaurant from 5-8 on Saturday and 1-5 on Sunday. Reservations Only. Outside vendors will provide festival fare, or a fried chicken dinner including whipped potatoes, cole slaw, and dinner roll for $10 (Sunday only) The wine tasting is $10 for a sampling of all 11 Vinoklet  wines; $5 for a sampling of 6 wines, and $1 for a single taste. Draft beer and wines are available for purchase.

The quality of the fine art is unrivaled. This juried show attracts artisans from around the country. The festival appeals to a broad range of people, by providing a mix of higher end art and award winning wines.  The festival takes place on a real working vineyard where you can watch the sunset from the gazebo, patio, or solarium. Vinoklet is located on 30 acres of picturesque rolling hills and is the only working winery with a vineyard in Hamilton County.

Festival hours are 12p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 10th. Admission is Free. Parking is free with complimentary parking and shuttle at Germania Park on Kemper Road Saturday 3pm-midnight and Sunday 3pm to 8pm. Remember to arrive earlier for parking if you have a dinner reservation.

For any additional information please go to Vinokletwines.com or call 513-385-9309 to request dinner reservations. No coolers, food or beverages brought onto premises.

For more information go to https://vinokletwines.com

