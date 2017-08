The Facilities Event announces 2018 Call for Papers

Contact

-- The Facilities Event, the annual exhibition taking place at the NEC from 10-12th April 2018 and co-located with The Health & Safety Event and The Fire Safety Event, is inviting proposals for seminar sessions that will be hosted at two key theatres at the show.Under the theme, the event's two FM theatres will showcase engaging and educational content.Thetheatre will include keynote presentations while thearea promises a series of panel debates where delegates can discuss the issues of the day with their peers and experts. The sessions at both theatres will explore the productivity puzzle, and how FM may be the key to boosting the bottom line. They will give delegates the knowledge, tools and techniques to take back to their organisations and make an immediate impact."The content at this year's event will focus on the productivity puzzle and how FM can 'challenge, change and collaborate' to potentially solve it," says Tim Else, Western Business Exhibitions event director. "We know that the workplace impacts employee engagement and productivity and so are keen to explore FM's role in this incredibly pertinent issue."Anyone wishing to put forward a proposal should send a brief synopsis, together with details of the speaker and their conference speaking experience, to Cathy Hayward at cathy.hayward@ magentaassociates.co.uk by 29 September 2017.The Facilities Event delegates will have full access to The Health & Safety Event and The Fire Safety Event as part of their ticket.--Notes to editorsThe Facilities Event 2018, the annual exhibition taking place at the NEC, is the must attend event for all facilities professionals. The show hosts more than 200 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors, including senior decision makers and purchase influencers from across the UK's industrial, commercial and public sectors.The event also facilitates free educational content delivered by leading industry experts. The two theatres offer a compelling range of keynote presentations and panel debates that provide delegates with the chance to exceed their CPD requirements.Western Business Exhibitions has a proven track record delivering events which consistently meet and exceed the needs of influential delegates. This year it has strategically aligned its Health & Safety and Fire Safety Events with The Facilities Event to provide the greatest value to visitors attending the NEC in April.To register to attend the event or if you are interested in exhibiting, visit: http://www.facilitiesevents.com/