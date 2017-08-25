 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Denis Welch Motorsport at The Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix

Classic Motorsport specialists to compete at annual Dutch Historic Motorsport Festival.
 
 
Denis Welch Motorsport at Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix
Denis Welch Motorsport at Zandvoort Historic Grand Prix
BURTON ON TRENT, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Zandvoort Historic grand prix takes place 1st-3rd September 2017.

Masters Gentleman Drivers

This 90 minute race will feature Two Denis Welch Motorsport prepared cars. Nils-Fredrik Nyblaeus and co-driver Jeremy Welch will once again drive Nils's Healey, YOP 999. The car is really benefitting from the many hours of work that went into it over the winter and the continued development through the season has produced some impressive results.

Julian Thomas will drive solo in his Low Drag Jaguar E-Type. He secured 2nd place at the last race at Nürburgring. The quick turnaround between races has meant the team having to work extremely hard on major engine and running gear servicing necessary at this stage of the season, prior to the Spa Six Hours.

Masters Pre 66 Touring Cars

In the 30 minute race, Julian Thomas will be driving his Ford Falcon. After a dominating class win in the AvD Touring car race at Nürburgring, competition will be tougher this time out. However the car is continuing to develop as driver and team learn more about it and how to extract further performance.

Results from the race and photographs will be posted on the Big Healey website at www.bighealey.co.uk

