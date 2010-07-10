 
Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Singer/Songwriter John Tibbs' Heartland Releases Oct. 13, Title Track Available Today

Hawk Nelson's Jon Steingard Produces/Directs "Heartland" Video; PledgeMusic Preorder Of EP Features "Heartland" Instant Download; Tibbs' Headline "Won't Let Me Go" Tour Begins Sept. 4, Features JJ Weeks Band, Dave Pettigrew
 
 
John Tibbs EP releases Oct. 13, "Heartland" single is available now.
John Tibbs EP releases Oct. 13, "Heartland" single is available now.
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/songwriter John Tibbs independently releases today the second single and title track from his Heartland EP set to release Oct. 13 on Windmill & Wave Records with Tone Tree Music (http://www.tonetreemusic.com/) distribution and Heritage (an imprint of Bethel Music (https://bethelmusic.com/)) digital marketing. Pledgers who preorder the EP at www.pledgemusic.com/projects/johntibbs will receive an instant download of "Heartland."

"I grew up in a coal-mining town and fell in love in Indiana. The heartland represents home to me," reveals Tibbs, the son of a preacher and teacher. "And yet, I realize that this world is not my home. This song is a response to the strife I see every day and a reminder to myself to carry the love and kindness of God wherever I go. No amount of war, famine, anger, disease or political division can overcome the love of God."

Following today's release of "Heartland," which was co-produced by Ben Shive (Colony House, Rend Collective, Ellie Holcomb) and Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Mat Kearney, Ingrid Michaelson), Tibbs will premiere a beautifully choregraphed music video for the song next month. The video is being produced and directed by Hawk Nelson lead vocalist Jon Steingard.

"In making a video for 'Heartland,' I've listened to it for days, and I can't get enough of it!" exclaims Steingard. "John's signature voice paired with timeless rock and roll feels are more than enough to make me hit that repeat button. On top of all that, the message of longing for closeness to God is one that I suspect will resonate deeply with all of us."

In addition to "Heartland" and Tibbs' first single, "Won't Let Me Go (https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1224418353?ls=1&app=...)," whose lyric video has already received over 117,000 views and 2,000 shares on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/johntibbsmusic/videos/1709991219...), PledgeMusic is offering a variety of limited-edition products and exclusives from Tibbs. Some of the items being offered include a Skype meeting and a walking tour of Nashville with Tibbs, an invitation to a listening party for the new album, an acoustic concert at the pledger's house by Tibbs and much more. All pledgers will also gain exclusive access to new music, videos from the studio, photos from the road, sneak peeks at unfinished tracks and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g24D5i1yOBw



Music fans can also catch Tibbs playing the new songs from Heartland along with fan favorites while he is on tour across the US this summer and fall. On tour tonight with Matt Maher in San Antonio, and in Columbus (West Liberty, OH) with Jordan Feliz Sept. 3, Tibbs launches his headline "Won't Let Me Go Tour (https://thelighthouseevents.com/show/wont-let-me-go-tour/)" with JJ Weeks Band (http://jjweeksband.com/home/) and Dave Pettigrew (http://davepettigrew.net/) beginning Sept. 4 in Columbus, NJ. Tibbs' current tour itinerary follows:

August:
8/25 - San Antonio, TX; Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Spa (with Matt Maher)
8/27 - DuBois, PA; Tri-County Church

September:
9/3 - Indianapolis, IN; Westlake Church (morning service)
9/3 - West Liberty, OH (with Jordan Feliz, evening concert)
9/4 - Columbus, NJ; Columbus Baptist Church (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/5 - Elizabeth, NJ; Christ Fellowship (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/6 - Livermore, ME; Victory Christian Church (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/7 - Orrington, ME; Calvary Chapel (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/8 - Scarborough, ME; SouthCoast Community Church (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/9 - New Bedford, MA; Buttonwood Park (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/10 - The Rock Church; Scarborough, ME (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/11 - Totowa, NJ; Emergence Church (feat. JJ Weeks Band & Dave Pettigrew)
9/15-9/17 - Cookeville, TN; closed worship event
9/22 - Bloomington, IL; E-Free Church
9/30 - Chesterfield, MO; The Corner

October:
10/1 - St Louis, MO; Crossings Church
10/1 - Charleston, IL; Charleston First Church
10/2 - Auburn, IN; County Line Church
10/7-10/8 - Ormond Beach, FL; Salty Church
10/26 - Napa Valley, CA; Hillside Christian
10/28 - Palm Springs, CA; Our Savior's Palm Springs
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ; The Refuge
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ; Arcadia City Church

November:
11/2 - Westfield, IN (with Jonny Diaz)
11/3 - Akron, OH (with Jonny Diaz)
11/4 - Altoona, PA (with Jonny Diaz)
11/5 - Hagerstown, MD (with Jonny Diaz)
11/17-11/19 - St Louis, MO; Church of God Youth Convention

* Tour dates subject to change.

For more information on John Tibbs, including tour dates and social media links, visit www.JohnTibbsMusic.com.

