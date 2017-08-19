News By Tag
Sandra McCracken Releases Steadfast Live CD / DVD Today Amidst 5-Star Acclaim
PledgeMusic Preorder Reaches 147% Of Goal, Benefits A Rocha USA; McCracken Launches Steadfast Podcast Sept. 6; RELEVANT Podcast Features McCracken Today
Produced by McCracken, directed by Zach Prichard (http://zachprichard.com/)
First revealing the new music, behind-the-scenes content and more to all those that participated with her in the journey to the new album through her PledgeMusic (http://www.pledgemusic.com/
Along with the invitation to experience the steadfast love of God through Steadfast Live's songs of comfort and hope, Sandra expands these offerings with her Steadfast with Sandra McCracken podcast that is set to launch Sept. 6 in partnership with Harbor Media. A preview episode can be listened to at https://itunes.apple.com/
"I'll be sitting down with friends, writers, artists and people that I admire," shares McCracken regarding her podcast. "We'll have conversations about how God has met us in dark times; how we've experienced him as a God of comfort."
In addition to her own podcast, McCracken is featured on today's episode of the RELEVANT Podcast (https://relevantmagazine.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
"Come join me in seeing these songs travel out far and wide, one story joining another as we sing ourselves forward throughout the seasons of our lives," implores McCracken. "This is gospel music and good news for everybody."
About Sandra McCracken:
Sandra McCracken's prolific contributions as a songwriter, modern-day hymn writer and record producer has brought grace and clarity to her soulful, folk-gospel sound that carries influences of artists like Emmylou Harris and Norah Jones. Whether in a theater or in a chapel, she is a dynamic performer who blurs the lines of what church music sounds like, captivating and inviting audiences to sing along. While many of her songs like "We Will Feast In The House Of Zion"and "Thy Mercy My God"have settled into regular rotation in Christian worship services internationally, she has also had songs recorded by All Sons & Daughters, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Audrey Assad, BiFrost Arts, Caedmon's Call and others. She is further a founding member of Indelible Grace Music and Rain For Roots (children's music) and has been a guest writer for Art House America, She Reads Truth, The Gospel Coalition, Christianity Today, RELEVANT Magazine and more.
For all the latest information on Sandra McCracken, including her touring, free chord charts and more, go to www.SandraMcCracken.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
