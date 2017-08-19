 
Sandra McCracken Releases Steadfast Live CD / DVD Today Amidst 5-Star Acclaim

PledgeMusic Preorder Reaches 147% Of Goal, Benefits A Rocha USA; McCracken Launches Steadfast Podcast Sept. 6; RELEVANT Podcast Features McCracken Today
 
 
Sandra McCracken's Steadfast Live CD / DVD releases amidst 5-star acclaim.
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer, worship leader, record producer and modern-day hymn writer Sandra McCracken (http://www.sandramccracken.com/) self-releases today her 12th independent album, Steadfast Live, amidst 5-star acclaim. The 17-track CD / DVD featuring special guests All Sons & Daughters (http://allsonsanddaughters.com/) and Liz Vice (http://www.lizvice.com/)was recorded live with McCracken's band this spring at Nashville's Art House (http://www.ahsnashville.com/) and is available now at iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/steadfast-live/id1269732643), Amazon.com and other retailers around the globe.

Produced by McCracken, directed by Zach Prichard (http://zachprichard.com/) (Brad Paisley / National Geographic / ESPN) and including over 70 minutes of content, the Steadfast Live album and concert documentary includes dynamic musical arrangements of favorites from McCracken's Psalms (2015) and God's Highway (2016) recordings alongside five new songs and hymns, stories behind the songs and scripture readings.

First revealing the new music, behind-the-scenes content and more to all those that participated with her in the journey to the new album through her PledgeMusic (http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/sandramccracken) campaign, McCracken reached 147% of her goal as the campaign also benefitted A Rocha USA (https://arocha.us/), a faith-based conservation organization in Nashville and in 20 countries around the world.

Along with the invitation to experience the steadfast love of God through Steadfast Live's songs of comfort and hope, Sandra expands these offerings with her Steadfast with Sandra McCracken podcast that is set to launch Sept. 6 in partnership with Harbor Media. A preview episode can be listened to at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/steadfast-with-sandra-mccracken/id1263124787?mt=2. Upcoming episodes will feature stories from McCracken's fans along with interviews with people like Dr. Steven Garber (http://www.washingtoninst.org/about-us/who-we-are/staff/), founder and principal of The Washington Institute for Faith, Vocation & Culture; James K. A. Smith (http://jameskasmith.com/), professor of philosophy at Calvin College; Liz Vice, Gospel, soul and R&B musician; Peter Harris (http://www.arocha.org/en/people/peter-harris/), co-founder A Rocha International; Kevin Finch (https://www.big-table.com/about-us/staff/kevin-finch/), executive director of Big Table; and more.

"I'll be sitting down with friends, writers, artists and people that I admire," shares McCracken regarding her podcast. "We'll have conversations about how God has met us in dark times; how we've experienced him as a God of comfort."

In addition to her own podcast, McCracken is featured on today's episode of the RELEVANT Podcast (https://relevantmagazine.com/series/relevant-podcast/), which receives hundreds of thousands of weekly listeners. RELEVANT Magazine also premiered the title track video from the project while Simple Grace magazine premiered  "Continuously" on its Facebook page and CCM Magazine lauds in its 5-star review, "Steadfast Live is an intimate and inspired live recording…that draws the listener in for a moving set of theologically rich and melodically warm worship songs." AnglicanPastor.com adds, "Sandra has succeeded in giving us an album that is prayerful and inspiring, sacred and singable, beautiful and thoughtful."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKlrXbvlnY0



"Come join me in seeing these songs travel out far and wide, one story joining another as we sing ourselves forward throughout the seasons of our lives," implores McCracken. "This is gospel music and good news for everybody."

About Sandra McCracken:
Sandra McCracken's prolific contributions as a songwriter, modern-day hymn writer and record producer has brought grace and clarity to her soulful, folk-gospel sound that carries influences of artists like Emmylou Harris and Norah Jones. Whether in a theater or in a chapel, she is a dynamic performer who blurs the lines of what church music sounds like, captivating and inviting audiences to sing along. While many of her songs like "We Will Feast In The House Of Zion"and "Thy Mercy My God"have settled into regular rotation in Christian worship services internationally, she has also had songs recorded by All Sons & Daughters, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Audrey Assad, BiFrost Arts, Caedmon's Call and others. She is further a founding member of Indelible Grace Music and Rain For Roots (children's music) and has been a guest writer for Art House America, She Reads Truth, The Gospel Coalition, Christianity Today, RELEVANT Magazine and more.

For all the latest information on Sandra McCracken, including her touring, free chord charts and more, go to www.SandraMcCracken.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sandramccracken), Twitter (https://twitter.com/sandramccracken/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sandramccracken/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/sandramccracken).

