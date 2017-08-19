 
Healthy Affordable Urban Farming To Change Food Habits and Lives

A Crowdfunding Campaign For Upward Harvest To Counter Shortage of Healthy Food Options
 
 
EDMOND, Okla. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The food we eat is killing us. Processed, refined, chemically treated and brimming with additives and preservatives, it serves to destroy our bodies rather than nourishing them. But now, Travis Flatt and his team at Upward Harvest are working to change this. Travis has over 20 years of experience, and a background in agriculture from the age of 14. Enjoying hard work and innovation on account of living on a strict budget, and living without, many times, Travis understands the shortage of healthy food options can prove deadly for society. So, he started a campaign to evolve patented growing technologies into impactful urban farming concepts replicated across communities internationally.

Bringing the cost of health food down, the campaign seeks to impact communities in and around the world starting with Central Oklahoma. With a goal to raise US$250,000, the initiative seeks to raise the chicken flock from 700 to 2,000. Scaling the business to ensure fresh pasture and a natural growing environment, patented growing structures and tray technologies are leading to an expanding egg business that will bring nutrition   to every doorstep.

On the leading edge of agricultural innovation, the healthiest and most freshly sourced food is the aim of Upward Harvest. Scaling production with your help, Travis and his group of urban farming experts seek to bring such food to every home in the world, one initiative at a time. How the world grows and purchases food is changing with the efforts at Upward Harvest, one carefully conceived project after another.

About the Initiative

Name of the Initiative: Upward Harvest

Website of the Initiative:

facebook.com/upwardharvest/upwardharvest.com

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/creating-change-with-i...

Media Contact
Travis Flatt
***@upwardharvest.com
End
Source:Creating Change with Innovative Urban Agriculture
Email:***@upwardharvest.com
