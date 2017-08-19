News By Tag
Healthy Affordable Urban Farming To Change Food Habits and Lives
A Crowdfunding Campaign For Upward Harvest To Counter Shortage of Healthy Food Options
Bringing the cost of health food down, the campaign seeks to impact communities in and around the world starting with Central Oklahoma. With a goal to raise US$250,000, the initiative seeks to raise the chicken flock from 700 to 2,000. Scaling the business to ensure fresh pasture and a natural growing environment, patented growing structures and tray technologies are leading to an expanding egg business that will bring nutrition to every doorstep.
On the leading edge of agricultural innovation, the healthiest and most freshly sourced food is the aim of Upward Harvest. Scaling production with your help, Travis and his group of urban farming experts seek to bring such food to every home in the world, one initiative at a time. How the world grows and purchases food is changing with the efforts at Upward Harvest, one carefully conceived project after another.
About the Initiative
Name of the Initiative: Upward Harvest
Website of the Initiative:
facebook.com/
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Travis Flatt
***@upwardharvest.com
