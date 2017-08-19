News By Tag
NutritionHQ Strengthens Its Retail Footprint with August 25 First St. Louis Location
NutritionHQ, St. Louis-Headquartered Premium Supplement and Vitamin Retailer, Plans Nationwide Expansion Fall 2017
Founded in 2015, NHQ now has five locations, including the Rock Hill that serves as its flagship store. The retail outlets are in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Later this year, NHQ will announce plans with the introduction of its franchise program.
"We have long wanted a NHQ St. Louis retail location to further our brand, train our team, and provide a unique customer experience to every friend in The Lou," said Ricky Hall, NutritionHQ founder and CEO. "We are transforming 1,000 square feet of retail space into our flagship that will become the national model for all NHQ stores across the country."
In 2016, NHQ exceeded $2,000,000 in revenue, which included its e-commerce business and retail operations. The company employs more than 25 team members.
NHQ sources and sells only the highest quality products made from manufacturers that follow the FDA Good Manufacturing Products (GMP) regulations to help clients achieve their goals for weight loss, good health and sports nutrition.
"What distinguishes us from other supplement, vitamin and nutrition retailers is our commitment to sourcing and selecting the most reputable vendors in the industry who are manufacturing high-quality products that WORK! NHQ Team Members listen, learn, educate and provide solutions to every client consistent with his or her goals. To make it simple, its people and products that set us apart, and we are unparalleled in this industry," said Jennah Purk-Hall, CPA, NutritionHQ CFO.
Hall and Purk-Hall, each of whom is a serial entrepreneur, selected the Rock Hill location to open their flagship store because it is a community they know well since they live, worship, workout and raise their family. Leveraging Hall's industry expertise and Hall-Purk's business and accounting expertise, they are a dynamic duo that cannot be stopped.
Hall, who served in the Air Force, learned early in his career that strong physical conditioning leads to better decision making, stress management, and improved attitude. "Good physical health is an attainable goal. You don't need to be a triathlete or performance weight lifter to achieve your physical goal. Our purpose is to help people make educated and informed decisions about how to use the best GMP supplements and vitamins available to achieve their fitness goals," he said.
NHQ will sell its premium, private label brand, Legit Supplements, along with top-tier supplement and vitamin brands such as Rule1, NOW Nutrition, Magnum Nutrition, and many more.
Founded in 2015, NutritionHQ (NHQ), a St. Louis-based, veteran owned business, is the premium supplement and vitamin retailer that sources and sells only the highest-quality products online and at its retails locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. At NutritionHQ, our focus is about you, our customer, to provide the best supplements and vitamins for weight loss, general health and sports nutrition. To learn more, please visit, https://nhq.rocks.
