How to Remove Contacts from the Google account

Google is one of the most leading and highly accessible multinational company. Google is the software development company. So, on that note you will be able to search and learn things through the online medium.

-- Now a days when a user buys any android or iPhone then for login they need to make an account or login to the gmail account for getting the access. So, as soon as you login then it will ask to synced all your contact list and other important mails over your personal gmail account. So, as soon as a person login to their account then phone contact list will automatically saved to the gmail. And when you wish to delete the some or the other contact then for that you need to delete it from the phone library but also from the gmail account.Step 1: Firstly, take your computer system and then after perform the required steps as follows.Step 2: When open then launch the required search engine which ever you have installed in your system.Step 3: Over its search address, enter 'gmail.com' and make its search on the internet.Step 4: There you will see a gmail account login page will open in front of you.Step 5: Now just make a login by entering the required username and even password in the desired field.Step 6: In the top left corner of the gmail home page, click on the 'gmail' options.Step 7: Now from the gmail, just enter 'contacts' and then move to the next step.Step 8: User may choose the desired contacts from the given list according to your choice which ever you wanted to delete from the list.Step 9: When selected, just click on the 'more' options, and move further.Step 10: Finally click on the 'delete contact' options.Now by following these most common and easy steps all your desired query will be removed. It has even advice that user may refresh there contacts on the regular basis, which means they should try to make some valuable space on there phone and hence, will always be full of memory.But this contacts will only be shown only when the user has synced there whole phone book to the registered gmail account. And suppose if anyone has not synced there any of the account specially the gmail account then, you will not be able to fetch the contacts over the gmail account. And if it is not been saved over there then it can't be even deleted or removed from the account. So, resolve this problem then one should contact to 'Google technical support' employee.