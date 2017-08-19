News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Advantages of Owning Luxury Waterfront Real Estate in the Upper Florida Keys
Let's take a look at the many advantages of owning luxury waterfront real estate in the Upper Florida Keys:
• Highly desirable location. This is perhaps the most obvious but it bears inclusion because when compared to other locations, there's certainly a clear winner. The Upper Keys are a huge destination location simply because of the super mild winters, warm spring and fall seasons, and breezy, balmy summers. That makes the Keys an ideal location, regardless of the season.
• Nearby Miami. For those who love to embrace the tropical island life, the Florida Keys are a perfect solution. But, if you don't want to be too far from all the action of a bustling, vibrant metropolis, Miami is right around the corner. Just the right distance makes it even better.
• Wonderful climate. We've just touched on the climate but it's worth delving a little further. Because the Upper Florida Keys are right off the coast of the peninsula, the islands enjoy being situated right between two beautiful bodies of water -- the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. That means there's always a sea breeze, so it means a superlative climate. Warm summers, very mild winters and simply delightful in the fall and spring.
• Great resale potential. Owning luxury waterfront real estate in the Upper Florida Keys means having powerful resale prowess, whenever it's time. The fact of the matter is, you'll probably never leave but if the situation does arise, you'll rake in a robust return on investment.
• Low property taxes. Yet another benefit of owning luxury waterfront property in the Florida Keys is paying significantly less in property taxes. Property taxes in Florida are relatively low compared to much of the rest of the country -- particularly in the northeast● No state income tax. If you'd like to keep more of what you work so hard to earn, then the Sunshine State is for you. There's no state income tax in Florida and that really sweetens the proposition of owning luxury waterfront property in the Upper Keys.
•
• For more information about Luxury Homes for sale in the Upper Florida Keys, please contact Jan at http://www.islamoradajan.com
Contact
The Keller Porter Team
***@msn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse