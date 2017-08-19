News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What you need to know about a Podiatrist?
The truth of the matter is, the feet are an amazing part of the body. While the heart and brain are generally considered the most complex and fascinating -- the feet are just as astonishing. After all, your feet provide you with stabilization when standing, walking, or running. Even skipping requires a lot of stability. Your feet also act as propulsion devices, providing you with the ability to ambulate. What's more, your feet are also shock absorbers, helping to minimize the impact of walking or running, which is more than you'd probably think.
Types of Podiatrists
All podiatrists or a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, D.M.P., must complete at least four years of school. Their first year of podiatry school is much like those going for their M.D. or D.O. but D.M.P. students concentrate more on the feet and ankles. Not only do podiatrists specialize in treating the feet, they also sometime choose a subset of that discipline. These include the following:
• ● Surgeons. Some podiatrists concentrate their education and practice on performing surgery on the feet, ankles, and legs.
• ● Pediatric. These types of podiatrists specialize in treating children with problems with their feet and ankles.
• ● Sports. Other podiatrists choose to work in sports medicine, treating athletes and others.
• ● Diabetic care. Diabetes creates a number of problems and affects the feet a lot. Because of this, some podiatrists specialize in diabetic foot care.
• ● Wound care. Podiatrists can also choose to specialize in wound care of the feet, ankles, and more.
There are also other types of specialized podiatrists for different needs of the feet and ankles.
As you can see, podiatrists are far more than just foot doctors. They are highly trained, specialized professionals.
Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.
Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com
Contact
Houston Family foot and ankle
***@hot-listings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse