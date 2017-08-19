 
Urban Juice Update Website For Polarfrost Seafoods

Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire update website for Polarfrost Seafoods, importers and distributors of mainly frozen at sea fish fillets to the UK independent wholesale trade.
 
 
GRIMSBY, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, one of the country's leading creative design agencies have announced that they have recently updated the website for Grimsby based company Polarfrost Seafoods; importers and distributors of mainly frozen at sea fish fillets to the independent wholesale trade in the United Kingdom.

Since 1982 Polarfrost Seafoods has grown by specialising in frozen at sea Hoki fillets, Alaskan Pollock fillets, Capensis Hake fillets, Catfish fillets, Cod fillets, Haddock fillets, Redfish fillets and Saithe fillets.

In addition it has forged very strong trading links by working closely with factory trawlers and agents in all the main North Atlantic Fisheries, such as Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

As a founding member of FASFA (Frozen At Sea Fillets Association), Polarfrost Seafoods' aims are to communicate the many benefits and sustainability credentials of frozen at sea fillets of fish to tradespeople and consumers, and to provide the highest possible standards of quality and service to their customers.

For further information about Polarfrost Seafoods please visit their website at http://www.polarfrost.co.uk/

If you're looking to haul in more customers with your own website, then Urban Juice are the creative design agency for you! They are experts in designing and developing bespoke, modern, stylish, responsive and incredibly simple to use websites.

They offer a variety of web design services to suit your individual needs and budget, so for more details about their wide range of web design services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/web-design/

About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Lincolnshire:

Urban Juice are a flexible multi-disciplinary creative design agency based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, whose creative design services include:

* Graphic design

* Concept artwork and all styles of illustration

* Design and print

* Print and print management

* Website design and e-commerce

* Social media, digital marketing, email campaigns and strategies

* Marketing and advertising

* Studio photography

* Packaging design

* Corporate branding and company guidelines design

* Custom logo design

* Single and double sided business card design

* Stationery, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design

* Folder and annual reports design

* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design

* Magazines, brochures, yearbooks and catalogue design

* POS and exhibition materials design

* Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design

* Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design

* Vehicle livery design

They have a varied and diverse range of clients across a broad spectrum of industry sectors, working with small local businesses and start-ups, right up to international household names.

From concept to completion they work closely with their clients and have a proven track record of creating strong and effective creative design solutions that deliver great results.

For further information about Urban Juice creative design agency Lincolnshire, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/ or give them a call now on 01472 268643.

