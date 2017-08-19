News By Tag
Buy Exclusively Designed Pull Out Trundle Beds from Wooden Space
Looking to buy trundle beds for your abode? Wooden Space has some exclusive designs and styles among these wooden furniture units where you get the best of the lot at affordable prices.
The wooden trundle beds provided by Wooden Space are primarily crafted in Mango and Acacia woods with finishes available in Mahogany, Teak, Walnut, and Honey. Not just this, meticulous care is given for the detailing and the use of quality materials which makes each of their furniture pieces stand out from the rest in the online market.
Trundle beds provide a great accommodation when you have guests at home or when you wish to let your toddler sleep with you in the same room. Thus, they eventually prove to be a great combination of comfort and style along with providing maximum utilisation of bedding facilities. Among the multiple designs of truckle beds available on their catalogue, the Slaty, Carrara, Pale and Barred beds have become a huge sensation among the customers who have reviewed these products as durable, stylish and affordable all at the same time. Apart from this, there are several reasons that would surely make you purchase these trundle beds without a second thought. Read further to know more on the same:
Excellent quality material: The designers at Wooden Space make sure to incorporate the best quality manufacturing materials be it the fabric, wood, or the finishes that are used to give a smooth finish to the final product. They do not compromise on any of the details and make sure that they deliver the best products at economical prices.
Free Consultation Services: With Wooden Space, you do not have to worry about getting confused regarding the furniture that would suit the interiors of your room. You can get free consultation services from the experienced professionals who have knowledge about the latest designs and styles that would suit the modern households in the UK.
Free Customisation Services: Customisation is not an issue with Wooden Space as you can always come up with your suggestions and ideas and discuss them with the team of professionals who will then transform your desired requirement into reality.
Affordable Prices of Products: The best part about availing furniture products from Wooden Space is that the designer-made wooden trundle beds provided by them are extremely affordable and suit every budget category. So, you can stay relieved if you want supreme quality furniture within your set price range.
Fast delivery of the final product: Since each of the wooden furniture units is built from scratch and is made exactly according to the customer's demand, the final product is delivered right within 90 working days.
The designer-made furniture available at Wooden Space is simply worth every penny. From exclusive designs, affordable costs, durable material and free consultation, the services offered by them are a complete package for customer satisfaction. Moreover, you would easily get a plethora of options among the various designs and styles that are present in the wooden trundle beds, and you can choose the best one that would suit the aesthetics of your space perfectly.
