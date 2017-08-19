News By Tag
Magento Users: Reach out to your ideal customers where they actually are
Magento users now have an additional revenue stream. With CedCommerce Multi-Channel listing app, they can upload products at new set of marketplaces, manage orders and inventory orders from these marketplaces at their store.
Announcement:
It is thus CedCommerce has released fresh set of Magento-based Multi-channel Listing, order and inventory extensions enabling Magento 1 and Magento 2 users offer their products on the leading marketplaces. The development of Multichannel listing extensions constitutes the core competency of CedCommerce as listed in their website.
Marketplaces:
The new-set of extensions will enable Magento users offer their products on Etsy, Sears, Newegg and Overstock. Famous for selling of hand-crafted items, Etsy has a worldwide presence; Newegg is famous for Computer Software and hardware and related products; whereas Sears is popular for sale of large appliances.
Product Brief:
Sears and Overstock Integration can be availed by both the Magento 1 and 2 users. Newegg is available for Magento 1 users and Etsy for Magento 2 users.
Specifications:
Synchronized Inventory & Product Edits: The extension synchronizes any inventory changes - whether sales are made from Magento or from these marketplaces – and also synchronizes item related edits.
Product Listing: All the products of stores are copied into the extension.
Consolidate Orders: Easily manipulate orders from Magento store.
Bulk Upload: Choose and upload the products in Bulk at these marketplaces
Product Status Sync: Real time data and status synchronization of products.
Update: Periodic updates to ensure the highest performance and ensure the best value for services.
Notifications:
Price and Availability:
All these extensions can be downloaded from their respective product pages at CedCommerce.com.
1.The Etsy Magento 2 Integration extension is priced at $499 and can be downloaded from (https://cedcommerce.com/
2. The Newegg Magento Integration extension is priced at $399 and can be availed at https://cedcommerce.com/
3. Sears Magento and Sears Magento 2 both are priced at $499 and can be availed from https://cedcommerce.com/
4. Overstock Magento and Overstock Magento 2 Integration extension both are priced at $499 and can be availed from https://cedcommerce.com/
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers multi channel listing extensions/plugins for Magento 1 and Magento 2 users. Upon installation of these apps, the Magento 1 and 2 users can offer their products at popular marketplaces – Etsy.com, Newegg.com, Overstock.com and Sears.com. The Company is OFFICIAL channel integration partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.
Contact
Company CedCommerce
Contact Name Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
