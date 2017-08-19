 
Industry News





Magento Users: Reach out to your ideal customers where they actually are

Magento users now have an additional revenue stream. With CedCommerce Multi-Channel listing app, they can upload products at new set of marketplaces, manage orders and inventory orders from these marketplaces at their store.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland, Oregon – (August 25, 2017) – The multi-channel approach to business has become one of the most prominent approach online sellers are taking to reach out to their potential customers. Not only does this increase the conversion but offers high ROI.

Announcement:

It is thus CedCommerce has released fresh set of Magento-based Multi-channel Listing, order and inventory extensions enabling Magento 1 and Magento 2 users offer their products on the leading marketplaces. The development of Multichannel listing extensions constitutes the core competency of CedCommerce as listed in their website.

Marketplaces:

The new-set of extensions will enable Magento users offer their products on Etsy, Sears, Newegg and Overstock. Famous for selling of hand-crafted items, Etsy has a worldwide presence; Newegg is famous for Computer Software and hardware and related products; whereas Sears is popular for sale of large appliances.

Product Brief:

Sears and Overstock Integration can be availed by both the Magento 1 and 2 users. Newegg is available for Magento 1 users and Etsy for Magento 2 users.

Specifications:

Synchronized Inventory & Product Edits: The extension synchronizes any inventory changes - whether sales are made from Magento or from these marketplaces – and also synchronizes item related edits.

Product Listing: All the products of stores are copied into the extension.

Consolidate Orders: Easily manipulate orders from Magento store.

Bulk Upload: Choose and upload the products in Bulk at these marketplaces

Product Status Sync: Real time data and status synchronization of products.

Update: Periodic updates to ensure the highest performance and ensure the best value for services.

Notifications: Updates vendors through notifications for every change that occurred and email is sent for every order placed.

Price and Availability:

All these extensions can be downloaded from their respective product pages at CedCommerce.com.

1.The Etsy Magento 2 Integration extension is priced at $499 and can be downloaded from (https://cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/etsy-magento...)

2. The Newegg Magento Integration extension is priced at $399 and can be availed at https://cedcommerce.com/magento-extensions/newegg-magento...

3. Sears Magento and Sears Magento 2 both are priced at $499 and can be availed from https://cedcommerce.com/magento-extensions/sears-magento-integration and https://cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/sears-magento-2-integration respectively.

4. Overstock Magento and Overstock Magento 2 Integration extension both are priced at $499 and can be availed from https://cedcommerce.com/magento-extensions/overstock-magento-integration and https://cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/overstock-magento-2-integration respectively.

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers multi channel listing extensions/plugins for Magento 1 and Magento 2 users. Upon installation of these apps, the Magento 1 and 2 users can offer their products at popular marketplaces  – Etsy.com, Newegg.com, Overstock.com and Sears.com. The Company is OFFICIAL channel integration partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.

Contact
Company CedCommerce
Contact Name Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
