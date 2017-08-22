News By Tag
Escalate Your Business Globally By Leveraging ALCOR M&A's Breakthrough Marketing Strategies
Alcor M&A is a leading advisory firm providing financial services with an emphasis on customized solutions in the areas of M&A advisory, private equity, debt financing and international business development.
ALCOR provides solutions on target market with the high-valued objective of delivering exact client needs. Our advisory services are catered through appropriate market study, global networks, contacts among industry verticals, and streamlined process mapping. We follow the right methodology for market space, entry channels, demographic feasibility, brand recognition, and strategic roadmaps in emerging markets.
ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. With expertise and experience ranging from large and complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including public company takeovers, through to smaller private company acquisitions and disposals, our approach is proactive and commercial.
For More Information on Stay tuned with ALCOR MNA! (http://www.alcormna.com/
ALCOR M&A's Global and National Network
ALCOR allocate its staff on behalf of their clients on international and manage them in a way that the staff can engage in direct sales efforts required by the client. We provide thorough support in mutual discussions, negotiations, contract reviews, and deal conclusions. With engaged support from our team, we assist a successful overseas remote sales center that will become a primary office for the client as the sales building-up. Our rich history in the field of international sales has magnified our service style among top-global leaders. Experience has demonstrated that clients who engaged us in Direct International Sales have grown their businesses by 30% over a three-year period.
Are you looking for a Financing Options? Complete the Enquiry Form! (http://www.alcormna.com/
ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients. We offer optimal solutions to the clients through our macroeconomic forecasting, synergy analysis, 14 block micro-mapping, global customer mapping, Strategy 360, LCA and LCJ models, RFG models, and such other innovative and ALCOR developed IP services.
About ALCOR Mergers and Acquisitions
ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.
ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.
Contact
George Mollakal
+1 773 896 1534
sales@alcormna.com
