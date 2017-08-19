 
Explosive Learning Solutions tackles key Commercial Awareness issues

 
 
Cath Convery, of Explosive Learning Solutions.
Cath Convery, of Explosive Learning Solutions.
 
HARWELL, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Organisations that want to protect their market position, reduce project risk and/or increase profit margins are being drawn to 'Commercial Awareness'. Commercial Awareness is a recent addition to the portfolio of courses from the learning and development consultancy, Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS).

Explaining that the course applies management theory in a broad, commercial context, ELS's Marc Waterman added, "For over ten years, ELS has been helping its clients become more commercially astute – and it continues to do so. The Commercial Awareness programme is intended for two key audiences: small and medium-sized private sector enterprises – particularly those wanting to do business with the public sector – and those selling, or wanting to sell, products or services to the defence sector.

"However, the principles expounded on the course will apply to any organisation that wants to develop its presence in any market – especially in terms of winning new contracts," Marc added.

"The course's key messages are focused on building a relationship of trust – to enable everyone to do 'better business'."

Commercial Awareness explores issues including ensuring that there's appropriate ownership of activities within cross-functional teams. It also advocates – and offers practical guidance in - setting boundaries and guidance to ensure that procurement and sales are undertaken in a timely and effective manner.

"It also examines such things as contracts, business risk, the importance of cash flow, terms and conditions (T&Cs), as well as the implications of various pricing strategies," said Marc.

Cath Convery, Head of Learning at Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS), commented, "In today's increasingly competitive, technology-led and fast-paced commercial world, many of the 'old certainties' in business are being challenged.

"Those who would thrive, rather than just survive, in these business conditions need to be aware of new commercial conventions and practices – as well as the time-honoured principles that underpin them. Providing this valuable awareness is what the new ELS course aims to do."

About Explosive Learning Solutions

Founded in 2005, Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS (http://www.explosivelearningsolutions.com/)) is a learning and development (L&D) consultancy that believes in using original and challenging solutions to inspire, enthuse and empower people to meet its clients' needs. Working with clients in the public, private and business sectors worldwide, ELS focuses on organisation-oriented needs analysis; leadership and management; training and development – applying a systems approach to training methodology; learning technology; education; coaching and mentoring; HR development, as well as specialist expertise in the public sector including in defence issues.

For more information, please contact:

Cath Convery, ELS, +44 (0)1235 861805; email CConvery@explosivelearningsolutions.com

Marc Waterman, ELS, +44 (0)1235 861805; email MWaterman@explosivelearningsolutions.com

Bob Little, Bob Little Press & PR, +44 (0)1727 860405; email bob.little@boblittlepr.com

