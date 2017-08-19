News By Tag
Explosive Learning Solutions tackles key Commercial Awareness issues
Explaining that the course applies management theory in a broad, commercial context, ELS's Marc Waterman added, "For over ten years, ELS has been helping its clients become more commercially astute – and it continues to do so. The Commercial Awareness programme is intended for two key audiences: small and medium-sized private sector enterprises – particularly those wanting to do business with the public sector – and those selling, or wanting to sell, products or services to the defence sector.
"However, the principles expounded on the course will apply to any organisation that wants to develop its presence in any market – especially in terms of winning new contracts," Marc added.
"The course's key messages are focused on building a relationship of trust – to enable everyone to do 'better business'."
Commercial Awareness explores issues including ensuring that there's appropriate ownership of activities within cross-functional teams. It also advocates – and offers practical guidance in - setting boundaries and guidance to ensure that procurement and sales are undertaken in a timely and effective manner.
"It also examines such things as contracts, business risk, the importance of cash flow, terms and conditions (T&Cs), as well as the implications of various pricing strategies,"
Cath Convery, Head of Learning at Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS), commented, "In today's increasingly competitive, technology-led and fast-paced commercial world, many of the 'old certainties' in business are being challenged.
"Those who would thrive, rather than just survive, in these business conditions need to be aware of new commercial conventions and practices – as well as the time-honoured principles that underpin them. Providing this valuable awareness is what the new ELS course aims to do."
