Exio Coin the First Sovereign Nation Endorsed Cryptocurrency ICO

Exio Coin is the first decentralized blockchain officially endorsed by a Sovereign Nation, that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth.

Exio Coin - Cryptocurrency 2.0

Media Contact

Exio Coin

info@exiocoin.com Exio Coin

End

--- Exio Coin the world's first sovereign endorsed selfevolving cryptographic currency today announced its ICO will commence on 7thSeptember 2017 at 12pm UTC.Exio Coin was built to facilitate formal verification, a technique which boosts thesecurity of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts bymathematically proving the correctness of the code governing transactions.Officially endorsed by a sovereign nation, the Exio blockchain underpins secure,decentralized applications and smart contracts while avoiding some of thepolitical and technological problems which earlier efforts such as Bitcoin andEthereum have encountered.Co-Founder Marcus Knight commented, "Exio Coin has been designed with afocus on security, formal verification and governance. By empoweringstakeholders to make protocol decisions, Exio Coin will continue to evolve, whichis the key to earning trust and generating widespread adoption on theblockchain."Co-Founder Sunny Johnson continued, "We are encouraged and excited to havesecured the official endorsement from a sovereign nation which shares our visionfor the widespread adoption of Exio Coin. It is a testament to the team that hasworked tirelessly for the past several years to turn the concept into a reality andwe now look forward to introducing Exio Coin to the wider world beginning withthe ICO on the 7th September."The ICO fundraiser will last for a period of two weeks. Initial allocation will be5,000 (five thousand) exios (XCO) for 1 (one) Bitcoin (BTC). In addition to this,early investor incentives will start at 25% and decrease progressively throughoutthis period.The Exio Coin team will manage the proceeds of the fundraiser and sellcontributions progressively throughout the fundraising period in order to reducethe risk inherent in holding cryptographic tokens.The Exio Coin ICO begins on the 7th September at 12pm UTC, to learn more visitthe Exio Coin website.– ENDS -info@exiocoin.comwww.exiocoin.com