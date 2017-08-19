Golden Chariot Luxury Train Will Head to Mysuru This Year As Well

The Golden Chariot is Karnataka's one and only luxury train, which plies to and from the most popular tourist attractions around the southern India.

-- This year again the train has decided to include Mysuru in their itinerary and will be heading there.The Dasara special holiday package has been officially announced by the Golden Chariot, which is the state of Karnataka's first luxury train. This package will include Mysuru the popular holiday destination of the south this year as well said an official release from the rail authorities.For this year only two trips for two nights have been planned. The pricing confirmed for this year's package is fairly competitive being INR 25,000 for Indians and INR 40,000 for foreigners. Last year it was slightly higher for Indians with INR 30,000 for Indians.KSTDC i.e. Karnataka State Tourism Department Corporation, operates the luxury train in association with the Indian railways and have announced the package to allow tourists have a feasible means of experiencing the luxury and opulence of an amazing luxury train ride as well as the famous state festival (Nada Habba) with a royal journey.The main aim of the Golden Chariot train is to offer an in-depth glimpse into the lives of the people from the state of Karnataka and bear witness to the rich heritage of the state. The train will also ensure the travelers can experience an once-in-a-lifetime traveling experience of luxury and opulence inspired by the lives of royal dynasties of the south from the bygone era. The train offers the finest class of accommodation, fooding and hospitality for its passengers.The managing director of KSTDC, Kumar Pushkar said that the minister of BT and IT and Tourism Priyanka Kharge showered appreciation and compliments on announcing this amazing package.The dates were also announced and the first trips are going to be between September 23rd and 25th while the second one on September 29th and 1st October, this coincides with Vijay Dashami the final day of Dasara. In other attractions, guests are also to be taken for a royal walk around Mysuru to witness the culture and acquaint themselves with the festivities of Dasara with a special gold card pass.The Golden Chariot is south India's first and only luxury train boasting of 44 luxury cabins which can accommodate total 88 guests aboard the train. The package offered by KSTDC also includes meals, sightseeing tours and seats at the Mysore palace events.Source URL: http://www.prfree.org/news-golden-chariot-luxury-train-will-head-to-mysuru-this-year-as-well-441539.html