UK Economy Is The Slowest in G7

--The Pound is up by 0.13% to the US Dollar, with the exchange rate at $1.28. Sterling is weak against the Euro, improving today by 0.13% with the exchange rate €1.08.Sterling was weakened by the release of the UK's second quarter GDP which showed that consumer spending has slipped to 0.1%, the weakest level since 2014. Government spending and capital investment rose by more than had been expected, compensating for the fall in household and business spending. Increasing inflation and slowing wage growth are expected to continue through the year, which will likely continue decreasing spending. Taking stock of the latest GDP data, economists have suggested that UK will experience a technical recession in 2018.Yesterday's release of retail sales by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) underlined the reduction in consumer spending as sales have dropped to the lowest level in a year. CBI notes that year-on-year online sales growth has dropped below the average rate and they expect this to improve next month. CBI blames rising inflation for the decrease from July's +22 reading to August's level of -10 in their survey of British retail businesses.Brexit uncertainty and the lower value of the Pound are cited as reasons why the UK's net migration figures have fallen to the lowest levels in three years, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics(ONS). An increase of 17,000 people from the so-called EU 8 countries left the UK, and the number from other European countries was the largest seen in almost a decade. The drop in the value of the Pound to the Euro reduces the amount of remittance they send home. The ONS also records less immigrants coming to the UK, indicating the Brexit vote is dissuading Europeans from moving to the UK.The US Dollar slipped by 0.13% against Sterling today with the exchange rate returning to $1.28. The Dollar is flat against the Euro, trading at $1.17. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US currency against six major currencies, is up by 0.11%, to 93.30.The Dollar could rise if Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Janet Yellen signals the Fed is confident enough in the US economy to raise interest rates in December. The Jackson Hole central banks' meeting is hosted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve, and the president of that reserve bank, Esther George, has said rates could rise again this year if the US data continues to "hold up. "The speech by Yellen, on the topic of financial stability, may be her last address at Jackson Hole, since president Trump might replace her in January.Ratings agency Fitch reported that the US's current "AAA" rating, which is the highest sovereign level available, is at risk if the government doesn't raise the federal debt ceiling in October. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to raise the statutory borrowing limit above its current level of $19.9 trillion so that the government avoids what Fitch has termed: "potentially negative implications."President Trump has raised the spectre of a government shutdown if lawmakers don't agree to fund his planned Mexican border wall.Euro lost 0.13% of value to the Pound, exchanging at £1.08. Euro is steady against the US Dollar, exchanging at $1.17.The Euro could slip later today if ECB chief Mario Draghi succeeds in convincing the market that the ECB isn't ready to start tapering off its stimulus programme. Draghi has the challenging task of dampening expectation that the ECB won't taper its €2 trillion Euros bond-buying programme soon in order to keep the Euro from rising higher and hurting exports. The ECB is likely to make a decision to begin reducing their monthly bond buying in October, at the earliest, according to Erste Bank economists.Germany's GDP and Trade data, released by Destatis today, show that Europe's economic powerhouse grew as expected by 0.8% year-on-year and 0.6% month-on-month for July. Consumer spending for the second quarter grew by 08% compared the same period a year ago. Business confidence decreased slightly to 115.90 from July's all time high reading of 116 in July as indicated by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. The slight drop in the Ifo current assessment was balanced by an increase in business expectations to 107.9 from 107.3 in July.The Pound slipped by 0.02% to the Australian Dollar, trading weaker at £1.61. The Australian Dollar rose by 0.19% against the US Dollar, trading higher at 0.79AUD. The Euro to Australian Dollar rate is 0.19% lower at €1.48.Fulltime employment is steadily rising in many states of Australia, especially in the housing market where housing construction has kept the "economies humming," according to ANZ Bank. The bank warns that this source of jobs in the south-east areas is expected to "fade", however. The industry is "not adding momentum" to the regions of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Approvals of new housing units in Victoria and NSW have dropped steadily since November 2016. In NSW, record levels of public infrastructure spending are a key driver of economic growth.