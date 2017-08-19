"Crew Forever X Dirtystyle AK"- Artist Mavro Moonman's Hottest Single

Newbie Mavro Moonman is going global on SoundCloud site. His latest track "Crew Forever X DirtyStyle AK" is blended with energetic beats and flawless rapping.

Artist Image

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Hiphop

* Rapmusic

* Music Industry:

* Music Location:

* Grayslake - Illinois - US

End

-- The ever-growing genre of hip hop and rap music is internationally celebrated today. From old school hip hop to dirty south style, to modern beats and east coast rapping style, each style and form of hip hop music is identified for its unique and salient features. SoundCloud is the gala were hip hop tracks are available in abundance from new and random artist with a dream in their eye. These artists pour their souls to create tracks to attract fans. Like always, SoundCloud this fiery summer has a sunshine artist named Mavro Moonman who is all set to make fans go crazy with his unusual compositions, His latest single "Crew Forever X DirtyStyle AK" is a consummate track shaped by blending all the vital rudiments of hip hop and rap music. For all those who want to experience something bizarre yet melodious, log on to SoundCloud without giving a second thought.Mavro Moonman has fair count of tracks on his SoundCloud gallery and he is doing excellent as a beginner. As a hip hop rapper artist he is very challenging and loves innovation with each composition, he tries to present something new to the listeners. His tracks don't maintain the algorithm of being specific with hard hitting raps and explicit lyrics; they are loaded with meaningful message that is bound to touch listener's hearts. His debut track "Hip Hop Hooray Freestyle" best defines his hands on perfection on the genre. The track is fun, loaded with feet tapping beats and witty lyrics. So a the other tracks like "Don't Stop", "Moonmen- Trap For", "Joll of Freestyle" are blended with zesty beats and flawless rapping.The track "Crew Forever X DirtyStyle AK" is his new and best composition till date. Be it the rapping style, the tuneful music at the backdrop or the introspective lyrics, the track deserves an extra star.Visit here now: