"Crew Forever X Dirtystyle AK"- Artist Mavro Moonman's Hottest Single
Newbie Mavro Moonman is going global on SoundCloud site. His latest track "Crew Forever X DirtyStyle AK" is blended with energetic beats and flawless rapping.
Mavro Moonman has fair count of tracks on his SoundCloud gallery and he is doing excellent as a beginner. As a hip hop rapper artist he is very challenging and loves innovation with each composition, he tries to present something new to the listeners. His tracks don't maintain the algorithm of being specific with hard hitting raps and explicit lyrics; they are loaded with meaningful message that is bound to touch listener's hearts. His debut track "Hip Hop Hooray Freestyle" best defines his hands on perfection on the genre. The track is fun, loaded with feet tapping beats and witty lyrics. So a the other tracks like "Don't Stop", "Moonmen- Trap For", "Joll of Freestyle" are blended with zesty beats and flawless rapping.
The track "Crew Forever X DirtyStyle AK" is his new and best composition till date. Be it the rapping style, the tuneful music at the backdrop or the introspective lyrics, the track deserves an extra star.
