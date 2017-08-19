Guaranteed Safe Shopping with New Delightime Strobe Lights

 
The new Delightime Strobe Lights with Remote Control
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC, the distributing company of the well-loved party lights brand "Delightime", have long been providing safe and secure transactions with its customers through strict compliance with Amazon's guidelines and policies. And their new product, the Delightime Party Light with Remote Control, is no different.

The company's head of marketing, Tom Huston, said in line with the matter, "All of our shoppers who would purchase our new LED strobe light, is secured with Amazon's Money Back Guarantee." He further stated, "Thus, if they are not satisfied with their item, they may simply apply for a return and get their full money back."

Amazon provides a Money Back Guarantee that is valid for 30 days upon purchase. And G&H have followed such in their many years of business. "We take pride in our products, but there are circumstances where we don't meet our clients demands" Huston shares during a brief interview. He continued, "And if that happens, we gladly hear their thoughts and go on with the process. They get their money back, without questions asked and certainly no hard feelings from us."

Huston also claimed, "But knowing the quality and performance of our newly launched party light, I'm hoping our customers won't ever have the need to use their money back guarantee." The said light has a long working life which can reach up to 200,000 hours when maintained properly and is installed with a super silent motor.

Delightime strobe lights (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...), which are covered with the policy, are miniature disco lights that can instantly fill a room with vibrant dancing lights. Each unit comes with its own remote control and a detachable stand which can be used to mount on walls or ceilings.

"It's a party light you can use for whatever occasion, for any event, and you can even use it every day!" Huston says with a smile. He later specified "It's well-suitable for birthdays, weddings, holidays, slumber parties, DJ light, stage lighting, mood lighting, night light, or as a kid's toy."

