Alternative Travel and Hospitality Accommodation Platform Pocketinns Launches in Europe with 50000+ Vacation Rental Properties Pocketinns Inc. a premier holiday rental provider has launched an alternative travel and hospitality accommodation platform in Europe with 50000+ vacation rental properties. Header LONDON - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Pocketinns Inc. a premier holiday rental provider has launched an alternative travel and hospitality accommodation platform in Europe with 50000+ vacation rental properties. The exclusive and



. an online vacation rental booking platform has launched their exclusive chain of 50000+ travel and hospitality rental properties in Europe. Their holiday rental properties are situated throughout the Europe. Pocketinns Inc. offers luxurious rental properties for travelers and people on business trip or vacation. Hospitality accommodations provided by them includes holiday home rentals, villas, villa for awedding and other luxury rental properties. (http://www.pocketinns.com/)



With an aim to expand the hospitality and accommodation facility Pocketinns.Inc make the process of finding the suitable travel rentals easy and reasonable. Now, a traveler can log on to their website and book their travel. Convenient to use, the online platform has a sync up feature which enables users to synchronize their activities with the live available schedule of properties rented on the Pocketinns Inc.



Pocketinns Inc provides all-inclusive reviews of the rental properties hosted on their online platform. The online booking of the rentals can be easily accesed even via mobile application. Various features and comprehensive services provided by Pocketinns Inc. enhance the safety, comfort and travel experience of the users.



To know more about their services and available hospitality rental properties, visit their website http://www.pocketinns.com/ or call on 1-609-933-8971, or for any queries you can drop an e-mail at sarva@pocketinns.com.



About the Company:

Pocketinns Inc. (http://www.pocketinns.com/) is a revolutionary web and mobile based online marketplace for distinct and exclusive accommodation rentals that provide day and overnight time based flexible home, local hotels and vacation rental solution for consumers that doesn't just enhance your travel experience to a new level but also maximizes trust, safety, mobility, value and savings on every dollar spent on our property rentals.



Contact

Sarva G Mada

***@pocketinns.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12660677/1 Sarva G Mada End -- Pocketinns Inc. a premier holiday rental provider has launched an alternative travel and hospitality accommodation platform in Europe with 50000+ vacation rental properties. The exclusive and affordable hospitality accommodation provided by them includes holiday home rentals, villas, villa for a wedding and other luxury rental properties. Pocketinns Inc . an online vacation rental booking platform has launched their exclusive chain of 50000+ travel and hospitality rental properties in Europe. Their holiday rental properties are situated throughout the Europe. Pocketinns Inc. offers luxurious rental properties for travelers and people on business trip or vacation. Hospitality accommodations provided by them includes holiday home rentals, villas, villa for awedding and other luxury rental properties. (http://www.pocketinns.com/)With an aim to expand the hospitality and accommodation facility Pocketinns.Inc make the process of finding the suitable travel rentals easy and reasonable. Now, a traveler can log on to their website and book their travel. Convenient to use, the online platform has a sync up feature which enables users to synchronize their activities with the live available schedule of properties rented on the Pocketinns Inc.Pocketinns Inc provides all-inclusive reviews of the rental properties hosted on their online platform. The online booking of the rentals can be easily accesed even via mobile application. Various features and comprehensive services provided by Pocketinns Inc. enhance the safety, comfort and travel experience of the users.To know more about their services and available hospitality rental properties, visit their website http://www.pocketinns.com/or call on 1-609-933-8971, or for any queries you can drop an e-mail at sarva@pocketinns.com.Pocketinns Inc. (http://www.pocketinns.com/)is a revolutionary web and mobile based online marketplace for distinct and exclusive accommodation rentals that provide day and overnight time based flexible home, local hotels and vacation rental solution for consumers that doesn't just enhance your travel experience to a new level but also maximizes trust, safety, mobility, value and savings on every dollar spent on our property rentals. Source : Pocketinns Inc. Email : ***@pocketinns.com Tags : Hospitality Accommodation , Vacation Rental Properties , Holiday Homes Industry : Travel Location : London City - London, Greater - England Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

