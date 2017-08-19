News By Tag
REDMOND Smart Home is the leader in modern appliances and cutting-edge technology
REDMOND is an American brand which specialises in the manufacture of home appliances, using cutting-edge technology, and which works with modern smartphones. REDMOND aims to promote the concept of the "smart home" by producing simple, smart devices which are easy for consumers to use on a daily basis. The appliances from the Sky range can be controlled remotely by smartphone, from anywhere in the world, via a mobile application.
REDMOND's multicookers help to save time in the kitchen, enabling our customers to spend more time with their family and friends.
REDMOND's home appliances bring the latest technological advances to the kitchen. Double Chef technology, invented by the American brand, is synonymous with this quest for innovation: it allows users to cook two dishes at the same time – a real time saver. The Skykettle kettle is just as original: it lights up in several different colours and has educational games for children.
The advantages of REDMOND's multicookers
REDMOND's multicookers, available in the online store on Multicooker.com offer three major advantages to home cooks:
• Savings. These incredibly modern appliances help to save time and money: they can replace other kitchen appliances, from ovens to bread machines, from stoves to yoghurt makers. They also provide significant energy savings because they use up to ten times less energy than an oven and a hob.
• Safety. Redmond's multicookers have a multi-level safety system and turn off automatically when the cooking process is finished. The body of the appliance is heat-insulated – there is no risk of getting burnt.
• Comfort. Redmond's multicookers enable you to cook high-quality dishes without keeping an eye on them. With a bright LCD screen and a control panel, they are convenient to use and have a range of timer and warming functions. They also come with a recipe book containing 100 recipes.
We know that time is precious and we want to help people in the UK to live a healthier and more simple life, using cutting-edge technology.
REDMOND wants to present three products which home cooks are sure to love.
The REDMOND M800S-E multicooker
This multicooker can be controlled remotely, wherever you are, using the Ready for Sky mobile application. It also has a 3D-heating function which offers a uniform cooking process, without ever burning food.
With its twenty automatic programmes, the REDMOND M800S-E multicooker can cook a wide range of dishes. Its MULTICOOK programme makes its possible for users to create their own cooking techniques. The MASTERCHEF LITE function also allows users to use pre-installed programmes in the cooking process. All the functions can be controlled via the display panel on the multicooker's body or via the mobile application.
With the Ready for Sky application, you can do two things at once: work in the office and prepare your child's lunch, or exercise and prepare your family's dinner, for example.
One-step cooking begins with the recipe book included in the application. The multicooker automatically adjusts the cooking programme and time for the chosen dish. What's more, users receive notifications at the end of the cooking programme and can also make changes to the programme: if, for example, they get held up on the way home, they can choose to set the multicooker to start cooking at a later time.
The REDMOND M170S-E electric kettle
This unique kettle comes with an integrated morning alarm to wake up users whilst boiling water to the ideal temperature for an early-morning cup of tea or coffee. The kettle can also be controlled remotely using the Ready for Sky application.
The kettle has five modes to heat up water to the desired temperature, making it easy to prepare any drink. It can maintain the chosen temperature for twelve hours and also has a special anti-scalding covering. This smart kettle is sold with a recipe book with unusual and delicious tea recipes.
REDMOND products aren't just smart: they're also incredibly elegant.
The REDMOND SkyScales 741S-E kitchen scales
These scales, which can be controlled using any smartphone, allow users to monitor their diet with ease. The Ready for Sky mobile application displays the exact weight of each food, along with its calorie content and the protein/carbohydrate/
The application can also calculate and save the calorie content and nutritional value of cooked dishes, to help users to better control their diet.
The scales can measure between 2 grams and 5 kilograms, to the nearest single gram. Food can be weighed in grams, ounces or pounds. With a modern, elegant design, the SkyScales kitchen scales also have an integrated timer to alert users during each stage of cooking.
Today, REDMOND sells its smart appliances in more than 35 countries and has offices in the US, Canada, Poland, Russia and India. Its European logistics platform is based in Estonia, from where it distributes its products in the UK and several other European countries.
To find out more
Website: https://multicooker.com/
http://redmond.company/
Contact: Ekaterina Canestrier
Email: canestrier.c@
Telephone: +44 203 807 38 81
Contact
Catherine Canestirer
***@redmond.company
