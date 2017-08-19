Sussex Company to help UK companies remain in the European Union post Brexit A boutique consultancy firm which facilitates international expansion says it will support British SME's who want to remain inside the EU by helping them establish a subsidiary in Europe's largest and richest market, Germany. 1 2 3 BrexitBeater The outcome of any deal is still a while off... Marc Jarrett HORSHAM, England - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The seismic events created by Britain's historic referendum result has caused uncertainty within Britain's business community. With this in mind, one company has announced that it will help mitigate the risk and uncertainty caused by Britain's leaving the European Union by helping businesses structure their affairs in such a way that they do not actually end up leaving it at all.



Emjay Consultancy Ltd. has historically focussed on helping US firms expand into the UK. Now that Britain has become a less attractive destination for them do so, the company says it will focus on helping both US and UK establish themselves in Europe's largest market, Germany.



"Of course, establishing a subsidiary overseas is nothing new", commented Marc Jarrett, the company's Managing Director who is an English/German dual national. "However, with the countdown clock ticking and the terms of any deal with the EU27 still unknown, an increasing number of UK companies are proactively pursuing this option as a form of hedge or insurance policy. This way, they can continue to trade freely within the EU without worrying about the 'unknown unknowns' that Brexit has created".



The company says it can help with all the necessary aspects of establishing a presence in Germany including company formation, opening bank accounts, real and virtual offices, sourcing of staff, translation of website and marketing collateral into German. It has access to a network of professionals on the ground in Germany that can help with all aspects.



"We look forward to helping UK companies so that they can continue to do business in the epicenter of the world's largest trading bloc and give them the edge over their competitors. We will be at their side to help them every step of the way" says Jarrett.



