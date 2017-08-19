News By Tag
SSL from DDoS-GUARD: security management is now simple and reliable like never before!
First of all, it is necessary to protect the data that is transferred between the user's browser and the server where the site is located. These are logins, passwords, credit card numbers, electronic wallets, passport data and other confidential information.
Without the SSL encryption, this data may be compromised by hackers and used for criminal purposes: for theft of accounts, unauthorized charges and transfer of funds, commercial espionage, etc. That is why SSL certificates are required for all online stores, payment terminals and similar services.
Besides, when you click on a link from search results or social networks to go to a site without an SSL certificate, you receive a warning about its unreliability. This worsens the user's attitude to the resource, creates inconvenience and neutralizes the effect of the advertising campaign in the social network. To avoid all these troubles, you can purchase SSL certificates from DDoS-GUARD. Customers have a choice between a free option and paid with different characteristics.
Their installation will not take much time, since the company's development team has implemented the function of quick and semi-automatic installation directly into the client area. Making a mistake now is hard like never before! Due to the user-friendly interface of the client area and detailed instructions (https://ddos-
What is unique in the DDoS-GUARD solution is that even if the client has confused the key and certificate file installation sequence, the encryption will still start and will work properly! Moreover, if the certificate was purchased earlier and / or from another company, it can also be activated through the DDoS-GUARD client area.
SSL certificates from DDoS-GUARD are suitable for any domains in the international segment. Any DDoS-GUARD client can buy and install them through the client area regardless of the service and tariff. An SSL certificate is not just the latest fashion, it is an indicator of your concern about the safety of clients and users! It will not only improve the performance of your site but will also strengthen your business status.
Contact
Olga Brevde, PR Manager
***@ddos-guard.net
End
