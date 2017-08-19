 
News By Tag
* Ssl
* Ddos
* Hosting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Frankfurt
  Hesse
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


SSL from DDoS-GUARD: security management is now simple and reliable like never before!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ssl
* Ddos
* Hosting

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Frankfurt - Hesse - Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Many sites have already switched from HTTP to HTTPS. The new Google ranking policy in 2017 forced everyone who shelved this issue to think of SSL, because dangerous sites have begun to lose ground in search results. However, an SSL certificate is not only for getting into the TOP!

First of all, it is necessary to protect the data that is transferred between the user's browser and the server where the site is located. These are logins, passwords, credit card numbers, electronic wallets, passport data and other confidential information.
Without the SSL encryption, this data may be compromised by hackers and used for criminal purposes: for theft of accounts, unauthorized charges and transfer of funds, commercial espionage, etc. That is why SSL certificates are required for all online stores, payment terminals and similar services.

Besides, when you click on a link from search results or social networks to go to a site without an SSL certificate, you receive a warning about its unreliability. This worsens the user's attitude to the resource, creates inconvenience and neutralizes the effect of the advertising campaign in the social network. To avoid all these troubles, you can purchase SSL certificates from DDoS-GUARD. Customers have a choice between a free option and paid with different characteristics.

Their installation will not take much time, since the company's development team has implemented the function of quick and semi-automatic installation directly into the client area. Making a mistake now is hard like never before! Due to the user-friendly interface of the client area and detailed instructions (https://ddos-guard.net/en/manual/category/troubleshooting), the DDoS-GUARD client can independently switch his site from http to https in 1-2 minutes without downtime in its work. When setting up a redirect, anyone who comes by the old link from http will be redirected to the new version with https. But even if the client suddenly forgets to set up a redirect, the resource will be available at both the old address and the new one. No loss of traffic and positions!

What is unique in the DDoS-GUARD solution is that even if the client has confused the key and certificate file installation sequence, the encryption will still start and will work properly! Moreover, if the certificate was purchased earlier and / or from another company, it can also be activated through the DDoS-GUARD client area.

SSL certificates from DDoS-GUARD are suitable for any domains in the international segment. Any DDoS-GUARD client can buy and install them through the client area regardless of the service and tariff. An SSL certificate is not just the latest fashion, it is an indicator of your concern about the safety of clients and users! It will not only improve the performance of your site but will also strengthen your business status.

Contact
Olga Brevde, PR Manager
***@ddos-guard.net
End
Source:
Email:***@ddos-guard.net Email Verified
Tags:Ssl, Ddos, Hosting
Industry:Technology
Location:Frankfurt - Hesse - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share