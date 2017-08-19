comsuisse AG and Schmid Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd successfully passed the Site Acceptance Test for:

THAILAND Bangkok Area Control Centre (BACC) VCCS Main Operational System Extension

-- comsuisse AG together with its sister company Schmid Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd have successfully carried out Site Acceptance Test for the THAILAND Bangkok Area Control Centre (BACC) VCCSMain Operational System Extension.The project included the extension of the current three fully redundant ICS 200/60 based installations. The complete VCS installation at BACC consists now of 3 fully redundant and distributed myVCS Legacy systems, including 95 operator positions, 460+290 radio channels, 672+400 telephone lines, 280+140 VoIP links for radios and for telephone connections.The implementation and installation of the system is a significant milestone for comsuisse AG and its sister company Schmid Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd.Daniel Weideli VP ATM at comsuisse proudly announces "customer satisfaction is essential for us to maintain our current customer base. With this successful implementation, we are looking forward to continue the long-lasting cooperation with AEROTHAI".About BACCThe Bangkok Area Control Centre (BACC) covers the whole of Thai airspace or BangkokFlight Information Region as well as the airspace over part of the South China Sea west of Cambodia at an altitude of 13,500 feet up to FL 460 (46,000 feet). The new control centre is built up with the with themost modern technology.About AEROTHAIAEROTHAI (Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd.) is a state enterprise under the Ministry of Transport. It was founded in 1948 by airlines with the consent of the Royal Thai Government to provide air traffic control and aeronautical communication services for airline operations.About comsuisse AGcomsuisse AG, a company for safety critical, high reliable voice communication solutions combines a crew of engineers with long-term experience in the area of TDM based ICS 200/60 systems with the knowledge of most modern VoIP technology. Together with its sister companies, comsuisse AG is not only enabled to support ICS 200/60 voice communication systems, but also to adapt, manufacture and provide long-term maintenance for customers operating ICS 200/60 systems.With myVCS, comsuisse AG has developed one of the most modern and powerful full VoIP systems on the market, designed for high available applications as required for voice communication systems for Air Traffic Management.