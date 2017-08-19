News By Tag
The picturesque locales of Kasauli offer modern living in Sushma Elementa Himachal Pradesh
The land parcel is nestled within the mountains that give lots of freshness, cool breeze and marvellous views of breath-taking nature. Amidst this, rises the modern rendition of Sushma Elementa Himachal Pradesh. This campus is a gated enclosure that contains 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments in sizes that range from 630 sq. ft. to 1335 sq. ft.
Each home in Sushma Elementa Kasauli is a warm and inviting abode of limitless luxury. At the same time, it has all the ingredients for comfort and privacy. The elegant design uses the space well to carve out cosy facilities which include smart kitchens, classy bathrooms, splendid bedrooms and grand living rooms. The balconies that jut out into green nature are wide and the windows are large enough to make you feel connected to the natural wonders all around.
The location is such that all the social needs are taken care of well. There are banks, ATMs, medical centres, schools, markets, etc. in close access for convenient living. The campus itself is a benchmark of shared community living which is a fairly new concept in Kasuali, known for its standalone bungalows. The plot stands at just 2 km from NH 24 Dharampur and hence accessibility and connectivity is a major benefit here. Yet, it is set away from the urban noises.
The premises contain a club house, mediation centre, sports' facilities, play area for kids, lounge, library, sauna & spa, gym, sit-out areas, and a media room as well. The campus is gated with manned access control at all entry and exit points.
For more info: +91-9899172360
Website : http://www.sushmaelementa.org.in
