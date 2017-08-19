News By Tag
Choose The Right Industrial Rubber Matting Perfect For Your Home
Industrial rubber matting is surely the best option when it is the question of choosing the right for stable to give the right safety and protection.
Money Saving
The main way why rubber matting can save you money is because with it you have to buy less bedding. Rubber matting can be used with straw, shavings, wood pellets or any other horse bedding. Rubber matting can be used with no bedding and can be simply washed each day. This is very economical giving the horse nothing clean for laying down and the result may be very messy with having the bed up during day and night to keep the horse clean and comfortable saving you money and time.
Start up costs
The start-up cost should be taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to buy rubber mats. The rubber mats are either QP thin or QP thick. For stable walls and ramps, QP thin is perfect while QP thick is ideal for using on stable floors. Well the whole process is a large start up cost but with rubber mats, it is certainly possible to have no bedding which can be huge saving to cut down. There are other factors like type, size of the stable which will determine the cost of the mats and the money one will save.
Time Saving
If one keeps the horse on rubber mats with no bedding then one can simply brush the stable out each day or if necessary can give a rinse which can take 5 minutes which is certainly quicker then mucking out a full bed. Just keep the horse with banks and less shavings on floor and it will take a small amount of time. For the horses to live in, it is useful for keeping them on mats during day and with beds at night so one can clean it once a day not twice.
Injury Prevention
Capped hocks, scrapes and stiff joints for minimized are often prevented with the use of rubber mats. Horses that dig up their bedding or roll a lot can hurt themselves on concrete flooring. It is also cold which cause joints to stiffen. Rubber matting will provide a layer of warmth insulation with shock absorbing properties. High banks can traditionally used for protecting the legs of horses which will roll lot from stable walls. Industrial rubber matting on the stable walls can do the same job. It is easy to wash down and clean to the floor matting saving you money on bedding.
Fairfield Supplies Ltd is an expertise brand which offer quality services offering best possible protection. These platforms will take care of expertise quality services. They understand the needs of the animals giving best possible services. The services of the brand are worthy of your money giving you best deal within your budget.
