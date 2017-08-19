News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Automated Guided Forklifts - Revolution in Logistics Industry
Global forklift trucks market is estimated to reach USD 56.8 billion by the end 2024, by expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.
REQUEST TOC: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Market Segmentation
· By Product Type
o Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)
o Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)
o Class III (Hand Rider Trucks)
o Class IV (IC Engine Trucks, solid/Cushion Tires)
o Class V (IC Engine Trucks, Pneumatic Tires)
o Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors)
o Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)
· By Fuel Type
o Diesel
o Gasoline
o Electric/Hybrid
· By End Users
o Retail Sector
o Transportation & Logistics
o Automotive Sector
o Manufacturing Sector
o Food and Beverages
o Others (Wood Industry, Paper Industry, etc)
By Geography
· North America (US, Canada)
· Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)
· Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
· Rest of the World
"Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global forklift trucks market which includes profiling of companies of Toyota Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd., HeLi Co. Ltd., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Anhui Forklift Group Co. Ltd., UniCarriers , Hyster-Yale Material Handling, HYTSU Group, Hyundai Heavy Industriesetc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.
Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global forklift trucks market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
About Goldstin Research
Based in the US, Goldstein Research (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/)
Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.
Send us sample request @ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/
Contact for more Info:
Steve Blade
(Global Sales Head)
USA: + 1-646-568-7747
Canada: 1-437-
UK: +44-203-318-
sales@goldsteinresearch.com
www.goldsteinresearch.com
Contact
Goldstein Resarch
+ 1-646-568-7747
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse