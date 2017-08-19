News By Tag
Limited Period Discount Offer and Free Shipping on Rubber Non-Slip Stair Mats
Rubber Cal is an elite brand in the US market, known for offering high quality rubberized flooring and matting solutions manufactured using recycled rubber sourced from used, American made tires. Their products are quite well known across the country for being high in quality, environmentally friendly, effective, functional and most importantly, easy on the pocket.
"It is a well-known fact that stairs are probably the most hazardous and accident prone sections of any building or property. In fact, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued has issued an estimation that almost 1 million stair related accidents occur every year, in the US alone. Another report, issued by the National Safety Council has found nearly that 12,000 people on average die every year due to stair-related mishaps. The numbers are alarming, we know. It is the duty of every property owner, whether it is being used for commercial or residential purposes, to ensure that the stairs in their building are properly safety-proofed. Installing Rubber Cal's non-slip stair mats (http://www.rubbercal.com/
A client who recently bought this revolutionary stair safety product from Rubber Cal, stated – "We own and manage a hospital where people running up and down the stairs at frantic speeds is pretty much an everyday sight. Thanks to Rubber Cal's non slip stair mats, we are now assured of the fact that accidental slips and trips on the stairs (a hitherto common occurrence) will be brought down to a minimum!"
The discount offers are available for access on the website of the company for a limited period only. You can choose from a variety of designs and feature variants in the non-slip stair mats product category and find the best buy that suits your needs and budget. Order now!
For more information on Rubber Cal or to check out these amazing discount deals, just visit http://www.rubbercal.com/
ABOUT THE BRAND
Rubber Cal one of the most prominent and dynamic brand on the US rubberized flooring solutions segment. They offer a variety of solutions for use across different applications including installation as protective flooring, kitchen mats, door mats, stair treads and more. These products are a highly popular choice for a wide variety of clients including commercial kitchen owners, gyms, boat owners (for deck installations)
Media Contact
Josh Krueger
1-714-545-3600
***@rubbercal.com
