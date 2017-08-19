Top 5 App promo Videos - Motion Cue

Out of ideas for a great app promotion video? Check out our top five app promo videosfor inspiration.

-- Out of ideas for a greatCheck out our top five app promo videosfor inspiration.Startups and large corporations are both meeting the demands of their customers in this digital age through apps and online services.With an exponential increase of smart phones across the world, apps are now a staple of any business strategy for success. However, marketing apps to consumers are tricky. For marketers, it is quite a challenge now to ensure that their apps generate buzz and get downloads on app markets.If you are gearing for your next app's launch then you should think about investing in a promotional video. It's pretty important that you do since they allow you to create hype around your app and share what it is about with your customers.A greatallows you to share everything that there is about your apps with the world. Promotional videos can be explainer videos where you can showcase the benefits of the app and showcase all its features as well.For years gaming and movie industries have used promotion videos for their products i.e. games and movies. You too can use app promo videos and generate buzz around your app.When it comes tohave considered various things to consider, should it be a live action or animated one? Should we have a female or a male voice over? These are few of things that need to be considered.To help you out, we have gathered here some of the best app promo videos:Something as simple as a text editor having such an amazing promotion video deserves to be in our list. The music along with how the transitions and cuts takes place is pretty impressive. The promo video takes you through the various features of the app along with its ease of use in this simple but powerful video. Watch it yourself:The Thunderspace promo video is remarkable. It is reported that the video was made under a budget of $12000 USD. But the budget is quite reasonable considering that quality of the video. You totally get what they are trying to sell — which is the perfect peace of mind with the chance to enjoy it with the natural weather. This was indeed a unique promotional video and we loved it. Check it out:Okay, this one is ours. But hey we love it. We had the opportunity to work on a promotional video for Unlockandsave.com. The aim was to explain the service and outline the benefits keeping a very modern, trendy and clean style. Under a budget of 1500$, we pulled it off perfectly for our client who loved it.If you are thinking why $1500, then you should that when it comes app promotional videos startups don't have the luxury to spend too much. But at Motioncue we welcome all especially start-ups to work with us so cost is the second thing on our list of priorities.