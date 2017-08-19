News By Tag
Ernst & Young Names Artezio One of the Key IT Companies in the CIS
Ernst & Young, a UK audit and consulting company,noted a leading role Artezio plays in building a full-fledged IT services market in the CIS countries. In the published report Artezio is mentioned together with world software and outsourcing leaders
According to the report, the companies included in the Software 500 in 2011 are the members of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, and in 2016 they improved their positions. Among them, EPAM, Bell, Itransition, SoftClub Ltd., and Artezio.
Ernst & Young analysts highlighted the positive impact of Artezio's business growth as well as other companies on evolution of the IT services market and attraction of investments to development of large software projects.
"Each year Artezio is mentioned in various international ratings and market development indicators of the CIS region. Such notoriety is a result of the systematic work that the company has been carrying out for more than 17 years, since the company's foundation. We always strive to use advanced technologies and innovative tools to offer our customers the best solutions for complex technical tasks. Now Artezio is implementing a number of promising projects, including solutions based on machine learning and the Internet of Things. These projects affect millions of people in various countries and strongly define the use of technical developments in the modern society," says Pavel Adylin, CEO at Artezio.
In the report, Ernst & Young experts emphasize that IT is a leading industry based on the growth dynamics in the economy of the CIS countries and predict further development of this trend.
